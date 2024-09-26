Regional ICS Manager - Americas
About us
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Commercial Operations has the global responsibility for the strategies, operations and control of the Scania-owned sales and services companies and business units. Commercial Operations provides support to the Scania-owned as well as to the independent franchise network through its support functions and support companies. The Region Americas is covering Business Units Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, Venezuela, USA and Canada.
The position
We are looking for Regional ICS Manager for the Region Americas, who would like to contribute to an effective internal control environment with main focus on internal controls for financial and sustainability reporting and for selected compliance areas, eg. anti-money laundering, anti-corruption, product compliance. You will have an active role in the implementation, maintenance and further development of the ICS framework in the Region, but also Commercial Operations and the whole Scania Group.
In this position, you will join the Global ICS team and work in an international environment, closely collaborating and coordinating activities with Regional Director, Regional CFO and Regional Compliance Officer as well as Management, Process Owners and other stakeholders in the Business Units. You will get an opportunity to overview and understand the Scania business model, specifically within Commercial Operations, and possibilities to create a network in Scania's organization.
Internal Control Function at Scania is a second line function within Corporate Control, with objective to support Scania Group to accomplish its objectives by bringing a systematic approach to evaluate, monitor, report on and improve the effectiveness of internal controls.
Main responsibilities
• Ensure that Scania's ICS Policy is implemented in the Business Units of the Region
• Coordinate the process of annual risk assessment to identify high risks and key controls within the scope of ICS framework and prepare annual control evaluation plan for the Region
• Perform process walk-throughs, sample testing of key controls and facilitate self-assessments according to the annual plan
• Regularly document ICS matters in in TRATON Internal Control Application (TICA), eg. control maturity level
• Regularly report to Local Management on ICS matters and prepare input to the Scania Group ICS report to Audit Committee
• Support management and process owners in design of new and improved controls
• Follow up on control deficiencies and remediating actions, share best practice examples
• Closely cooperate and align om control requirements with Policy and Process Owners (eg Compliance, Accounting, IT, Environmental Compliance Management System, Scania Way etc)
• Provide training on ICS
• Coordinate activities with Internal and External Audit
• Facilitate implementation of ICS in new entities
• Ensure compliance to local regulations on ICS including development of internal controls for sustainability reporting (ESRS)
• Participate in relevant projects on ICS, including automation of controls
• On an ongoing basis contribute to efficiency and continuous improvement of procedures for analysis and assessment of internal controls within Scania Group together with the Global Team.
To be successful in this role
You have a relevant academic degree, at least 5 years' experience of working with internal controls, accounting and financial systems, risk management, compliance or audit.
You have experience from project management, thrive in team work and have excellent communication skills. It is crucial that you have big passion for continuous improvement, always looking for efficient and effective solutions for the best benefit of the business operations.
You are able to analyse risks and understand control deficiencies, identify solutions and support sound decision making. We are looking for you who have high integrity and an open-minded approach towards your tasks. You are structured, detailed oriented and well organized, always with a great customer focus. You want to add perspectives and value to the team and all stakeholders.
You are fluent in English and Spanish, both verbally and in writing. Other world languages are a merit.
Further information
This is a permanent employment, and the position is located in one of the markets in the Region Americas. If you have any further questions regarding the position, please contact Agnieszka Arshamian (Head of Internal Control at Scania), +46 8 553 863 90, or Nicolás Depaula (CFO for Region Americas), +54 9 11 2792 6377.
Application
Your application shall include a personal letter and CV as well as copies of any relevant certificates. Evaluation of applicants will be done continuously and we, therefore, look forward to your application as soon as possible, by 20th October 2024 at the latest. We also need your full name, address, e-mail, and cell phone number to register your application. We will not consider incomplete mail applications.
We look forward to your application!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers, we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia, and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
Head of Internal Control at Scania
Agnieszka Arshamian agnieszka.arshamian@scania.com Jobbnummer
