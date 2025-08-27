Regional Business Systems Support Specialist - Europe
2025-08-27
Job Description
Regional Business Systems Support Specialist - Europe
Are you passionate about systems, data, and helping teams succeed? Do you enjoy working in the details, supporting others, and driving improvements through technology?
We're looking for a Regional Business Systems Support Specialist to support the Water Solutions Services (WSS) business across Europe, with a focus on our dewatering, rental, and service operations. You'll be the go-to person for helping teams use our business systems for instance, Salesforce, ServiceMax and Microsoft Dynamics - more effectively to support sales, service, and operations.
In this role, you'll work closely with local and regional sales and service teams to provide system training, first-line support, and project involvement. You'll also play a key role in ensuring data quality, driving business systems adoption, and enabling better decision-making through accurate reporting and insights.
This is a hands-on role - perfect for someone who loves systems, is naturally organized, enjoys solving problems, and wants to make a real impact in how we work across countries in Europe.
Responsibilities
• Support day-to-day users of Salesforce, ServiceMax, and Dynamics across multiple European countries
• Deliver training and onboarding for new users, especially sales leaders and rental/service teams
• Help teams work smarter with CRM - follow up on leads, monitor pipelines, and support proactive sales
• Ensure data accuracy and help clean up and maintain high-quality data across platforms
• Assist in project rollouts of CRM/SMS/ERP tools in new countries or functions
• Build reports and dashboards that provide clear business insights to support sales and service
• Act as a super user and first point of contact for system-related questions
• Collaborate across countries and functions to ensure we're aligned and working efficiently
Who You Are
• You enjoy working with systems and data - and you're not afraid to get into the details
• You're structured, organized, and like having things done right
• You're a great communicator across borders and cultures
• You're happy supporting others - and you're patient when explaining how systems work
• You care about the business, not just the tools - you want to help drive real results
Your Background
• Experience working with CRM or ERP platforms like Salesforce, ServiceMax, or Microsoft Dynamics. Experience from Power BI is a plus.
• Understanding of sales, service, or rental operations - ideally in industrial or technical settings. Knowing Xylems product portfolio is a plus.
• Strong project coordination or administrative experience related to business systems
• Excellent communication skills in English; other European languages are a plus
• Comfortable analyzing data, building reports, and working with users at different levels
• Prior experience in an internal sales/service support, business analyst, or "super user" role is a strong plus
Everyone's equal value
We want people, regardless of skin color, age, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity, to feel at home, not just at Xylem, but everywhere in the world. For us, diversity, equality, and inclusion mean more than just a policy or a set of methods. Diversity, equality, and inclusion are fundamental parts of our corporate culture and a key to long-term growth.
