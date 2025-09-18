Recruiter for a high-tech company
2025-09-18
Join our client's dynamic team where you'll drive impactful blue-collar recruitment initiatives with significant autonomy. This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to talent acquisition strategy long-term, fostering a culture of trust and professional growth.
Our client is an exciting tech company on a thrilling growth journey. As a Recruiter, you will be instrumental in identifying, attracting, and securing top talent for our client's blue-collar positions. You will manage the entire recruitment lifecycle, ensuring a seamless and positive experience for both candidates and hiring managers.
You are offered
Our client offers a role with substantial freedom under responsibility, where your contributions are highly valued. This is a chance for long-term professional development within a supportive and dynamic environment.
Work tasks
This role involves end-to-end management of blue-collar recruitment, from strategic sourcing to candidate onboarding, ensuring efficient and effective talent acquisition.
• Manage full-cycle recruitment processes for blue-collar positions.
• Develop and implement effective sourcing strategies for diverse roles.
• Conduct candidate interviews, assessments, and background checks.
• Coordinate offer management and onboarding logistics.
• Maintain accurate recruitment data and administrative records.
• Collaborate closely with hiring managers to understand staffing needs.
• Provide an excellent candidate experience throughout the recruitment journey.
• Good experience in recruitment or relevant education.
• Proven experience recruiting for blue-collar roles.
• Experienced in managing recruitment processes from start to finish.
• Advanced knowledge of English.
• Strong interpersonal skills and a positive attitude.
• Possibility to start within a month.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Stress tolerant
• Goal oriented
• Orderly
• Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
