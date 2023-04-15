Reception
2023-04-15
Contract type: Seasonal contract with the possibility to extend
Availability: From today until September 30, 2023
Hours: Minimum of 24 hours per week
Minimum age: 18 years old
Salary: According to the collective agreement Hotel & Restaurant (HRF)
As a receptionist you are responsible for the first impression our guests get from the park and it is your main task to receive them at Basecamp and to kindly provide them with the correct information by email or telephone. You are also the assistant of our planning coordinator and you help with processing bookings in the system. Taking payments on the spot, showing guests the way on Basecamp, selling souvenirs and keeping the main building clean is also a daily activity. You will also prepare goodie bags and the registration for our guests who will start the Zipline tour. In short, a varied position in a place with a fantastic view, where we expect a lot of initiative, service orientation and customer-friendliness from you.
What do we ask from you?
• Minimum 18 years old
• Experience with reception, administration, hotel, restaurant, tourism, callcenter or similar
• Representative, social, proactive, organized and orderly
• Perfect communication skills
• Available in weekends and holidays
• Good Swedish and English language skills in speaking and writing. Dutch, German etc. is a plus but not required.
If you have the above requirements, we would like to receive:
• Your personal letter and CV in Swedish or English
• A recent representative photo
• We would also like to recieve one work related reference or a reference that can describe you well as a person (not a close relative)
If your application does not contain the above information, you will be excluded from the selection procedure
E-post: info@littlerocklake.com
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Reception/cafée".
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556884-2271)
360 42 KLAVRESTRÖM
Peter Szabo 0470542900
