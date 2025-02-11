Recent Graduated Engineers - Your future challenge starts here!
2025-02-11
Ready to find your path? Try new things. Share experiences. And discover what you truly enjoy.
Saab is growing across the country and is constantly looking for new talent! If you are at the end of your studies or at the beginning of your career and want to continue developing while working to keep people and society safe, you are warmly welcome to apply to us.
Your role
With us, learning is everywhere. A place where each day is a chance to discover something new, share what you know and learn from others. Here, you 'll get inspired by a bunch of smart and experienced people. Ready to dive in? You can explore different areas, find a new passion, and figure out your own path. Plus, we got plenty of courses and training to help you level up your skills. Grow with us, every step of the way.
Saab offers diverse roles and continuous learning opportunities within IT, software development, systems engineering, electronics and mechanical engineering, just to mention a few. Start your journey as an engineer with us and play a key role in developing cutting-edge defense and security systems.
There are several ways to work at Saab as a recent graduate, in a team as a junior engineer or through different introductory and trainee programs.
Your profile
To be a successful employee at Saab, we want you to be a curious person who thrives in a supportive and friendly workplace where teamwork is the core to find smart solutions. You should be in the final stages of your post-secondary studies or a recent graduate.
We believe that you have a Bachelor 's or Master 's degree within one of the following fields:
* Information Technology/System Science
* Computer Science
* Engineering Physics
* Electrical Engineering
* Mechatronics
* Mechanical Engineering
Whether you're passionate about creating secure and robust systems, developing innovative electrical or mechanical solutions, or engage in complex problem solving, we offer varied roles to match your skills and interest.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
Does this sound like something you want to hear more about? Submit your application today!
If you are interested in introductory and trainee programs, write a note about it in the application questionnaire.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-04
