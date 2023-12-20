Rebtel QA Lead Engineer
2023-12-20
Global migration is a 21st-century reality. Whether people are fleeing from something or racing towards better opportunity, following love or seeking new experiences, more and more are living in different environments and in new ways. We celebrate the power of people coming together. That's why we connect ambitious people abroad with their families and friends back home so they can support each other emotionally and financially, and lead more enriched lives.
With international calling, money transfers, mobile top-up service and more we design products with the needs of modern migrants in mind.
Our ambitious team reflects our international audience. We are a diverse group of people from all over the world that come together every day-and we're looking for others driven by the same desire to create meaningful products that bridge cultural and geographic distances.
Rebtel is looking for a QA Lead Engineer
Do you want to strive for and celebrate success with ambitious people from all over the world?
Are you looking for that rare place that is a combination of start-up spirit and stable business growth?
Do you want to be part of creating the first true digital marketplace for the millions of people who have crossed a border?
The role
You will be part of the Rebtel team - a small team, achieving big things. You will be owning and driving our testing strategy for the Frontend applications that are used by millions of our users.
The role includes identifying the testing needs for the various components of our frontend applications (Web, iOS, Android) and coming up with ideas that ensure delivery of quality in each area.
You should be able to champion automated and manual testing across the company as well as help to ensure a high level of quality and consistency across Rebtel's products. We think that nothing is ever complete and that everything can always improve. Rebtel is a dynamic place where the best solution wins - no matter where it comes from.
We are a small team managing a big business and rely on each member being a teamplayer and contributing with ideas and thoughts, also outside their own expertise.
As a QA Tech Lead at Rebtel you will work cross functionally with product managers, engineering and other stakeholders.
Requirements
A genuine passion for software quality and testing
Strong knowledge and experience with automation testing tools and frameworks Espresso, XCTest
Experience with DevOps and CI/CD
Excellent communication skills in English
Minimum of 5 years experience in testing in a medium or large scale agile software development environment
Previous experience managing and/or mentoring a team and setting team KPIs and OKRs
Previous experience working with outsourcing resources
Bonus points
Experience with web testing frameworks and tools e.g Selenium web driver
Experience with app monitoring tools e.g Firebase crashlytics
Good experience and knowledge of different Cloud providers, specially AWS & Azure
We are looking for
A hardworking individual who thrives in a rapidly changing environment
Someone who is into the details and passionate about quality
A problem solver with an analytical mindset
A fast learning and dedicated person who is ready to grow with Rebtel and be a key part in defining our future design processes
We are Rebtel - People from all around the world, as of now 23, countries and more to come. We believe in equal opportunity and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status
