RCA/Task Force Lead to our international client
2024-05-31
About the position
Your mission as a RCA (Root cause Analysis) /Task Force lead is to lead investigations of complex technical issues to identify the underlying root cause of a problem and to see what can be done to prevent a similar event from occurring in the future, or to reduce the consequences if it does.To understand the real cause of the problem, it is crucial to develop a solution to solve the real problem and not just a cure for the symptoms. Performing high-quality RCAs, within the agreed timetable and to communicate status and results is of big importance to achieve good technical responsiveness to our customers and effective resolution of product problems to ensure high product KPIs and low deviation costs.
Lead a team of technical engineers and experts to identify the root cause of major engineering problems in accordance with the PIP process. Deviations from the agreed timetable and budget shall be communicated to stakeholders at an early stage. Responsible for communicating the investigation status to internal and external customers and following the decided review process. Responsible for final documentation of RCA and that new identified or unresolved issues that need further action are handed over to the responsible function.
This position is a full-time consultant assignment running from August 19, 2024 until January 31, 2025.
Requirements for the position
• Good project management and leadership skills.
• A good overall gas turbine and general technical engineering knowledge.
• Ability to express yourself clearly in English, Swedish is a merit.
• Good commercial and legal understanding related to customer communications.
We will place great emphasis on personal suitability!
Contact Information
For questions regarding the recruitment process or about the position, please contact the responsible recruiter, Beatrice Arvidsson, via Beatrice.Arvidsson@adecco.se
For questions regarding registration, please contact info@adecco.se
