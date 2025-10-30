RAN System Developer
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-10-30
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Lund
, Kävlinge
, Karlskrona
, Borås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Predicting the future is fun. Inventing it is powerful. We do both! Ericsson is the leader in bringing 5G to market globally. We have also started to engage in the upcoming 6G technology and its challenges.
At RAN Baseband System Management our main task is to describe and specify the wanted behavior of advanced features for the Radio Networks.
We are growing our investments to support 5G and 6G deployments across the globe and as part of this we are looking for an experienced Radio Network System Developer that will join our RAN Baseband System Management team in Lund Sweden.
In our team we work with signal processing, radio resource management, physical layer algorithms, multi-antenna systems, cloud deployments, development of 5G/6G software simulations, supporting the deployment of our 5G products in live networks, and much, much more!
We engage with customers, partners, and other Ericsson units to understand technology potential, business needs and market opportunities. We work with standardization in 3GPP and similar fora as global system solutions are important to us to grow markets and reduce cost for society.
In order to understand how networks behave, we develop and use simulators to improve signal processing algorithms, but we also analyze performance data from our customers' networks and lead troubleshooting activities.
Important technical areas are wireless systems, physical layer algorithms, radio resource management, beamforming, cloud computing, and machine learning/artificial intelligence.
System Management is a global organization with units based in Sweden, Canada, USA, Poland, and China. This position is based in Lund, Sweden.
This is a place where you're welcome as your own unique self, and appreciated for the skills, talent, and perspective you bring to the team. Do you want to be part of the journey? Join us and be where it begins!
What you will do:
• Perform systems studies primarily in Radio Resource Management, e.g. Scheduling, Link Adaptation, time critical communication, and control channel radio resource management.
• Specify system features and functions, test cases, algorithms, use cases, parameter settings and address any interactions with legacy features and functionality.
• Develop network-level software simulations for the performance analysis of 5G features and algorithms.
• Drive continuous improvements of products, simulation tools and processes (feature flow).
• Perform solution package (SP) study lead and participate in system trouble report team.
• Contribute to advances in 5G standards in terms of 6G readiness.
• Contribute to innovation and Ericsson IPR. file invention disclosures and patents.
• Support 5G system verification and perform analysis of test results.
• Support the deployment of new 5G products and features into customer networks. Work with Customer troubleshooting and analysis. Understand customer configurations and issues.
• Work collaboratively on new features, simulations and improvements with cross-functional development and customer engagement teams worldwide.
The skills you bring:
We believe that you have MSc or PhD degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics or the equivalent level of knowledge. A background in communications theory and digital signal processing is valuable.
• Work experience in relevant areas such as 5G NR and possibly 6G
• An analytical approach with an interest in creativity and innovation
• Dedication, self-drive and a strong interest in cooperating with others
• An interest to learn and grow your skills continuously being a part of our team
• Good knowledge of 5G NR mobile communication systems, especially in the areas of the Physical Layer and Radio Resource Management Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "761626-43751094". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Elzbieta Penpeska 00000 Jobbnummer
9581529