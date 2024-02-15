Rams/lcc Engineer Till Dellner Copulers
2024-02-15
Would you like to be a part of our team to drive improvements with regards to Reliability, Availability, Maintainability and Safety (RAMS) as well as Life Cycle Costs (LCC) for the development of train connection systems?
Dellner Couplers in Vika, south of Falun, is an international company that delivers sustainable, innovative and high-quality products and services to train operators and train builders worldwide. Our products consist of couplers, gangways and crash management systems for the railway industry.
We are looking for a business-oriented Engineer with strong analytical skills and technical understanding.
Your role
As a RAMS/LCC Engineer you analyze and provide our customers with information about the products in Reliability, Availability, Maintainability and Safety aspects as well as the Life Cycle Cost. You ensure that the RAMS/LCC requirements and data are communicated and incorporated into the design of our products.
• The primary task of the RAMS/LCC engineer is to plan and carry out the necessary activities within the bid and project to ensure that the RAMS/LCC requirements and data are communicated and incorporated into the design.
• Perform FMECA, Hazard analysis, FTA, Maintainability analysis, RBD and LCC analysis.
• Define and transmit RAMS/LCC requirements to sub-supplier when applicable. Review sub-supplier RAMS/LCC performance.
• Drive improvements with regards to safety, reliability and maintainability as well as Life Cycle Costs for our products and systems.
• Sales support in Bid management with LCC and other required RAMS data.
• Participate in technical negotiations with suppliers and customers.
• Support design reviews.
• Ensure and communicate improvements based on return of experience.
• Ensure that the RAMS is included in the whole product life cycle.
• Participate in development and customer projects.
You will be placed in Vika and report to the RAMS/LCC manager.
We assume
• You have a MSc or BSc in Engineering or equivalent qualifications.
• You have good technical understanding and strong analytical skills.
• Fluent in spoken and written English, preferably also Swedish.
• You are team orientated with good interpersonal and comminication skills and can cooperation with colleagues and other departments.
It 's advantageous if you have prior experience in some of the following areas:
• Product development & design
• RAMS/LCC and standards relevant to RAMS/LCC like EN50126, IEC 60300-3-3
• Risk analysis, for example FMEA/FMECA
• Requirements management
• Systems engineering
• Verification and Validation
We Offer
At Dellner, you become part of a great team of driven people who are happy to share their knowledge and experience. The culture is characterized by easy cooperation, trust and opportunities to personal development. We emphasise that everyone should be able to develop in their work and as a company we work to take advantage of all individuals' strengths and develop them. We offer favourable working conditions and with our unique location in the Dalarna countryside, we have good opportunities for a balanced work environment with proximity to outdoor activities. Our values, Respect, Action, Joy, and Team, create the right climate for our team members to thrive.
For more information
For more information about the job please contact RAMS/LCC Manager Jaikumar Jayavelu jaikumar.jayavelu@dellner.com
+46765290917. For more information about the recruitment process please contact HR Manager, Mia Liljegren mia.liljegren@dellner.com
.
Application & process
