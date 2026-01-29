Radiologists wanted for Permanent roles in central Sweden
2026-01-29
Combine meaningful work with a high quality of life
Is it time for a change?
Are you looking for a better worklife balance, shorter commuting times, and close access to nature without compromising on professional challenge and development? This opportunity may be the next step in your career.
We are a recruitment company supporting a well-established healthcare provider in Sweden in their search for a radiologists. The position is based in a scenic and nature-rich region, offering a safe and calm living environment with excellent opportunities for outdoor activities year-round, while still providing access to culture, services, and activities for the whole family.
About the role
As a specialist in radiology, you will be a key member of a well-functioning multidisciplinary team, working in close collaboration with referring clinicians and other healthcare professionals. The workplace is characterized by a positive working climate, strong collaboration, and a shared commitment to high-quality, patient-centered diagnostics.
Radiology services in Sweden are continuously evolving, with an increasing focus on:
high-quality and timely diagnostic imaging
advanced digital systems and efficient workflows
close clinical collaboration and patient safety
a sustainable and supportive work environment
The department provides a broad range of diagnostic imaging services, including assessment, interpretation, and reporting across multiple modalities, supporting patient care throughout all stages of life.
A varied and professionally rewarding position
The radiology department handles both scheduled examinations and acute imaging, offering a diverse and stimulating workload. You will have the opportunity to work broadly within radiology or further develop subspecialty interests, depending on your experience and the department's needs.
The role is intellectually demanding and professionally rewarding, with strong opportunities for continuous learning, skills development, and long-term career growth.
What the workplace offers
In addition to a meaningful and stimulating role, the employer offers strong support for your professional development and well-being:
Mentorship or professional guidance from an experienced radiologist
Regular opportunities for professional development and continuing medical education
A work environment that promotes good health, including a wellness allowance
We are looking for you who
Are a certified specialist in radiology
Value collaboration and enjoy working in multidisciplinary teams
Are committed to delivering high-quality diagnostic services
Are interested in combining a professionally fulfilling role with a high quality of life
What Dignus Medical Offers You:
Ongoing support from a recruiter before, during, and after your employment
Assistance with Swedish authorization and specialist recognition, if required
Help with accommodation and relocation, including support for accompanying family members
Access to a free Swedish language course with a private tutor via Teams/Skype
Qualifications:
EU-recognized specialist certification in radiology
Good communication skills in English
Willingness to learn Swedish
Interested in new opportunities in radiology?
Contact us to discuss available positions and find a role that fits your professional profile.
