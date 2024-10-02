Radio Network Planner (4G/5G Networks)
2024-10-02
Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as ourRadio Network Planner (4G/5G Networks)
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
We areseeking experienced Radio Network Planners to join their team in Stockholm and contribute to the establishment of 4G and 5G networks. This role requires expertise in radio network planning, along with the ability to effectively communicate in Swedish.
Key Responsibilities:
Plan and design radio network solutions for 4G and 5G deployments.
Conduct site surveys and analysis to determine optimal network coverage and performance.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful network implementation.
Utilize radio planning tools and software to develop and optimize network designs.
Prepare and present technical documentation and reports.
Requirements:
Documented experience in radio network planning for 4G and 5G networks.
Proficiency in Swedish, both spoken and written.
Swedish citizenship is required.
A security clearance may be required to begin the assignment.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now &Please feel free to reach me at shivani@vipas.se
.
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
