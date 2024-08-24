Radar Systems Engineer at Volvo Autonomous Solutions
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-08-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
This is us, your new colleagues at V.A.S Environment
We are developing solutions for Sensors and Compute for autonomous vehicles, a truly inspiring area. Our software engineers, algorithm developers and sensor specialists are working closely together to push the limits of technology. The focus is on deploying autonomous solutions for real-world applications.
You will lead development and integration of high-performance radar, lead analysis to understand and improve the system performance and design new solutions in both nominal and safety sensors.
Who are you?
Since we don't know you yet, we are not exactly sure about who you are, but we believe you have a master's degree in computer science, Mechatronics, Physics or similar. You also have several years of hands-on component development experience within radar and radar systems.
Our tech stack comprises a range of tools and technologies as seen below. We would be very happy if you have some experience in or are familiar with any of them. However, we truly believe that competence gaps can be compensated by an open mindset and willingness to learn quickly from others. So, if these tools and technologies are new to you, we hope that you are interested and eager to learn them.
* Radar knowledge, especially imaging radars and 4D radars
* Functional and performance requirements for radars
* Non-functional / environmental requirements
* Understanding of safety standards ISO26262 and ISO 13849
* Supplier management
* Ethernet communication including time sync
* Radar testing and data collection.
* Ubuntu (used as a development environment)
What's most important of all, is who you are as a person. We believe you have a structured approach and an eagerness to learn. Working with new technology in a field where everything is available for discovery, you will have constant opportunities to develop your skills.
We believe you are a team player, and you actively listen in to your surroundings and it is easy for you to connect with people. We are a team that learn from each other and share knowledge on a daily basis, so being collaborative and communicative is essential.
Hopefully, you identify yourself as a driven person with a creative mindset who thrives when dealing with complex problems and has a knack of bringing tasks to a completion. At Volvo Autonomous Solutions, we look for colleagues who are truly passionate about what they do and pride themselves with being professional, positive, flexible and solution oriented.
What is our offer to you, our next colleague?
By joining our team, you have the possibility to influence Volvo Autonomous Solutions (V.A.S.) technical offer and the way we work in an exciting industry with the mission to create desirable transport solutions never seen before.
At V.A.S. we work together to realize autonomous solutions that will defy conventions and take us to the future. With entirely new business models and advanced technology, we will meet and exceed expectations from customers and contribute to a society that we want to live in. We are unified by diversity, great ideas and inclusiveness.
Our colleagues are the most important part of our story so every member in our team matters and plays a critical role in our journey to success. Whoever and wherever you are, we strive to offer you flexibility and work-life balance to enable high engagement and fulfillment in both your professional and personal life.
Curious and want to learn more?
Do not hesitate to give me a call (or send me a text message) and I will gladly guide you on our future journey together.
Johan Rutgersson, Group Manager Sensors & Compute, +46 739028120.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Please note: We will adopt a continuous screening process starting August 12th.
Who we are and what we believe in
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Part of Volvo Group, Volvo Autonomous Solutions accelerates the development, commercialization and sales of autonomous transport solutions, focusing on defined segments for the on- and off-road space. The combination of strong tech expertise and skilled customer solutions creates innovative transport offers never seen before. We are constantly pushing our own skills and ability to drive change in a traditional industry to meet a growing customer demand. We are now looking for innovative, committed individuals to join us in our endeavor to create customer solutions that enhance safety, flexibility and productivity. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "11997-42778906". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Thea Parker 0765536434 Jobbnummer
8859829