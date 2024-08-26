R&D Test Engineer
Take on a new challenge and apply your engineering expertise in a new cutting-edge field within renewable energy and work alongside passionate, motivated, and dedicated teammates. As we continue to grow, we're in need of a R&D Test engineer within power electronics to join our team. You will be working in a team of 8 people and will among other tasks especially be directly involved in our development of a DCDC converter for fuel cells.
Job Description
As a R&D Test engineer, you will be part of the lab and tests group specializing in testing within the R&D department. In this role, you will be responsible for installing test objects like DCDC converters in test cells and connecting the necessary equipment for testing. You will make sure the tests are correct executed and maintain the quality of measurements and make test protocols. Additionally, you will perform service and contribute to troubleshooting on the testbeds or test objects as needed both in the R&D lab as well as at our customers test sites. Together with your colleagues, you will ensure that the testbeds are maintained in a condition that allows for high uptime and reliable measurement.
Main Responsibilities:
Build test units and install other needed equipment for testing
Conduct tests and measurements in test cells
Ensure that the test cell and equipment are fully operational for the test object to function properly.
Accurately store and deliver measurement data and produce test protocols.
Do daily checks and service on the test object when necessary.
Perform service and support at customers test sites. Will include some travelling days per year.
Qualifications
You hold a university degree or higher education or have several years of experience in similar tasks within power electronics.
Knowledge within test equipment and measuring power electronics.
Familiarity with various test-bed systems.
Fluent in English. Swedish is preferable but not mandatory.
Driver's license B is preferable.
Personal Qualities
To succeed in the assignment as a R&D Test engineer, we believe you to be a team player with strong communication skills, able to collaborate effectively with others while also bringing a holistic perspective and a focus on delivery. You should be capable of working independently as well as in group, taking initiative when necessary, and making decisions confidently. You are a typical fast learner with a passion for learning new things as well as sharing knowledge. You approach tasks with an analytical mindset and a strong sense of order. Finally, a genuine interest in technology will drive your success and innovation in this role.
About us
At KraftPowercon we convert electricity to secure processes in everything from super tankers to nuclear power plants or to clean flue gas in power plants. We increase reliability, which helps our customers to a safer and more efficient process. The company was founded in Sweden as early as 1935, and today our factories are also located in Sweden, China and India, with major sales offices in the USA and Mexico. The headquarter is in Gothenburg and we are about 450 people in the company. The job is located at the IPS division which is in Växjö Sweden.
