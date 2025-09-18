R&D Senior Engineer for System Design
The Opportunity
Join our HVDC R&D team at Hitachi Energy and help pioneer the future of energy transmission. We are now looking for a R&D Senior Engineer to contribute to the development of advanced control strategies for HVDC systems, including Modular Multilevel Converter (MMC) and Line Commutated Converter (LCC) technologies. This is a unique opportunity to work in a global, collaborative environment focused on innovation and technical excellence.
In this role, you will design and optimize control algorithms for MMC- and LCC-based HVDC systems, including multiterminal HVDC (MTDC) configurations. You will also perform small-signal stability analysis, harmonic studies, and transient simulations to ensure robust and reliable system performance. A key part of your responsibilities will be to lead system-level dynamic performance evaluations and drive continuous improvements in control strategies. Additionally, you will mentor junior engineers and actively contribute to strategic technology roadmaps, helping shape the future direction of HVDC control systems and power electronics design.
How You Will Make an Impact
Contribute to converter topology design, control and protection, insulation coordination and main circuit development for VSC HVDC and LCC HVDC systems.
Perform steady-state and dynamic stability studies, harmonic analysis, and performances under various conditions.
Address evolving customer requirements with a strong stakeholder focus.
Uphold our core values of safety, integrity, and responsibility.
Collaborate in a supportive and agile team environment.
Take ownership of both technology and your personal development.
Your Background
PhD or MSc (with notable years of experience) in Power Systems, Electrical Machines and Drives, or Power Electronics Control.
Several years of experience in HVDC or FACTS technologies.
Strong knowledge of MMC topologies and HVDC control systems.
Proven expertise in small-signal stability analysis and transient simulations.
Skilled in simulation tools: MATLAB, PSCAD/EMTDC, EMTP-RV, and ideally Modelica, Dymola, RTDS, Python, C/C++.
Open-minded, solution-oriented, and collaborative with strong organizational skills.
Proficiency in English is required
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply for this position!
Recruiting Manager, Liselotte Vikenadler, Liselotte.vikenadler@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager, Liselotte Vikenadler, Liselotte.vikenadler@hitachienergy.com

will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Malin Johansson, malin.johansson@hitachienergy.com
