R&D Scientist in Monitoring and Diagnostics
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Innovation is the heart of Hitachi Energy, and our research centers are the backbone. Join us if you have outstanding scientific or technical expertise as well as drive and passion. Through your research projects you will become part of company-wide community that will shape and help you to develop your career into a technical or managerial leader. Prior knowledge about power systems is welcome, but it is not a requirement.
For our research center in Sweden, we are looking for a research scientist in monitoring and diagnostics of power devices and systems. You will work in a world-class dynamic and creative team, with a wide range of experience and competence and with access to highly advanced laboratory facilities.
Your responsibilities
Identify technical challenges and propose innovative solutions to improve Hitachi Energy portfolio of condition monitoring and asset management solutions
Prototype and optimize solutions via simulations, laboratory tests, and field installations
Deliver results in the form of software, hardware, technical reports, patent applications, scientific papers, and presentations
Lead R&D projects or work-packages with a structured working style, target-oriented strategy, and effective leadership
Contribute to shaping Hitachi Energy's technology strategy in the area via multi-disciplinary interactions inside and outside the company
Your background
PhD in Electrical Engineering, Power Engineering, Computer Science, Experimental or Theoretical Physics, or a comparable degree
Extensive knowledge in mathematical modelling and signal processing
Experience with high-voltage experiments, including test design and data acquisition, is beneficial
Experience with agile software development, including programming languages, software architectures and DevOps frameworks, is beneficial
Experience with embedded software/hardware is beneficial
Track record of innovation in research projects with different technology readiness levels
Written and spoken fluency in English
More about us
We welcome your application till 31st January 2023. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay, apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Michele Luvisotto, michele.luvisotto@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Bo Westman, +46 107-38 38 04; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 730-70 01 20; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Renee Lundgren, renee.lundgren@hitachienergy.com
