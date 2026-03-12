R&D Scientist - Electrification for Automation
2026-03-12
Are you ready to take the next step in your R&D career and work with technologies that shape the future of electrification?
We are now looking for an R&D Scientist to join a global technology organization focused on innovation, sustainable energy, and advanced electrification. You will become part of an international research environment where curiosity, collaboration, and technical excellence are key drivers of success.
In this role, you will contribute to high-impact research and development projects aimed at advancing electrical systems for industrial and energy-critical applications. You will collaborate closely with internal experts, external partners, and academic institutions.
About the role
As an R&D Scientist, you will:
• Initiate, lead, and contribute to research and development projects within electrification
• Explore new technological concepts and challenge conventional solutions
• Establish design principles for robust and cost-efficient electrical power systems
• Contribute to the development of digital solutions for future product portfolios
• Identify future requirements for electrical equipment and systems
• Collaborate with stakeholders to define project scope and share results
You will work in a highly advanced technical environment with access to state-of-the-art simulation tools and experimental facilities, focusing on long-term innovation and technology development.
Your background
We are looking for someone who has:
• A PhD in Electrical Engineering or a related field, or a Master's degree with relevant professional experience
• Experience in electrical system design, modeling, simulation, or fault analysis
• A strong interest in research, innovation, and technology development
• Experience in process control is considered a plus
• Excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken
• Strong collaboration skills and the ability to work effectively in technical teams
Other information:
Location: Västerås
Start date: By agreement
Employment type: Permanent employment, initially as a consultancy assignment for 12 months with the ambition of transitioning directly to the client thereafter.
