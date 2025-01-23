R&D Production Engineer to ArgusEye
2025-01-23
Do you want to work in a laboratory environment with the latest technology and new innovations? Together with Jobbsprånget, we are now offering the opportunity to become part of a small but rapidly growing company where your contribution in the role of Production Engineer will be an important part of the continued growth journey. The internship is exclusively offered through Jobbsprånget, a specialized program designed for foreign-born academics. Upon successful completion of the program, there may be an opportunity to secure a permanent position.
About ArgusEye
ArgusEye is a Swedish company developing and providing innovative sensor systems for the biopharma industry. Our vision is to become a leading provider of integrated sensor systems to improve the efficiency and accuracy of biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes. Today, the manufacture of several of our most important medicines is dependent on time-consuming off-site tests that both complicate the manufacture and contribute to more expensive medicines, which also makes these medicines inaccessible to a large part of the population. With the help of ArguEye's technology, this problem can be circumvented, and the manufacturing of the medicine can be made more efficient while making them more accessible to those who need them. By working as an R&D Lab Engineer at ArgusEye, you will have an important part in this work and contribute to a better future.
The company was founded in 2017 and is currently in a scale-up phase, going from start-up to an established company. The patented technology is the result of extensive academic research at Linköping University and is based on nanoplasmonic sensing combined with fiber optics.
What does the role of Production Engineer entail?
As a Production Engineer, you will be responsible for overseeing ArgusEye's production processes in our state-of-the-art labs. Your primary responsibilities include planning and executing the production of sensors from our expanding portfolio, meticulously following established protocols, and ensuring the sensors meet defined quality standards. This role requires proficiency in operating various laboratory equipment and characterization tools.
Additionally, you will play a key role in optimizing production processes. Using your detail-oriented mindset, you will identify potential improvements in protocols and conduct experiments to validate these enhancements. Collaboration with the R&D team will also be an essential aspect of your role, particularly in transferring new sensor designs into production.
Your responsibilities
• Plan and execute production of various sensor chips by carefully following established protocols.
• Characterize sensor chips and perform quality control to ensure they meet quality standards
• Identify and implement improvements to optimize production protocols
• Maintain laboratory notebooks, production documentation, and electronic records in compliance with data quality and integrity standards.
• Perform regular lab maintenance to ensure a clean and safe work environment.
Who are we looking for?
For this role, we are seeking a detail-oriented and driven individual who wants to contribute to excelling our production. We believe the ideal candidate enjoys working in a lab environment and understands the importance of systematic workflows and thorough documentation for successful production. You should have documented experience in laboratory work, gained through education or professional roles, as well as a solid understanding of general chemical and biological principles.
To excel in this position, you need to be comfortable with routine tasks while actively seeking opportunities for improvement. With your eye for details, you are able to produce the sensors with high reproducibility and early detecting potential deviations. You also possess the ability to plan and execute your tasks independently, while also effectively collaborating with different teams.
Your qualifications
• Minimum of a BsC in Chemistry, Biochemistry, Bioengineering or a related field.
• Experience working with a variety of tools and equipment in a laboratory setting.
• Strong understanding of general chemical principles and biomolecular interactions.
• Ability to perform laboratory procedures accurately and reproducibly.
• Proficient in standard Microsoft Office programs.
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
• Experience in HPLC, UV-VIS spectrometry is meriting
• Knowledge and experience in organic synthesis is a merit
You are
• Meticulous in your ability to follow production protocols in the lab to achieve high reproducibility.
• Detail-oriented, with an ability to identify areas for process optimization.
• Capable working independently and as part of a team.
• Comfortable with routine tasks while remaining open to exploring new challenges. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-22
E-post: info@arguseye.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ArgusEye AB
(org.nr 559123-6624)
Fridtunagatan 24 (visa karta
)
582 13 LINKÖPING Kontakt
COO
Nathalie Elsässer nathalie.elsasser@arguseye.se Jobbnummer
9121640