R&D Manager - Electrical & Control Systems
Siemens Energy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång
2024-09-16
A Snapshot of Your Day
We are looking for a manager who is passionate about contributing to the global energy transition!
The development of future energy systems is progressing rapidly. Our department is at the forefront of creating solutions to meet the evolving demands on our customers' facilities. These include stricter grid regulation requirements, advanced control system standards, operation on renewable fuels, and innovative methods to enhance the efficiency of existing facilities.
In this role you will manage a team with extensive expertise in gas and steam turbine auxiliary system, fostering an open and supportive atmosphere. In the team we focus on developing and implementing solutions tailored to our fleet of turbines. For already launched solutions, we provide comprehensive support to the delivery organization, including offering, delivery, and maintenance.
We truly believe in a hybrid work model, combining time at our Finspång office with remote work, to achieve a balance between focused productivity and team cohesion.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Actively work in the management team for Service Product Development and Engineering to implement best practices and process improvements.
* Work with task management, resource and competence planning, as well as recruitment.
* Be responsible for the quality of the work performed within your area of responsibility
* Lead the development of solutions within electrical design, control systems and functional safety analysis.
* Engage in issues ranging from development, delivery, troubleshooting, and commissioning for both new deliveries and upgrade projects.
* Through the team's continuous work on business development, you will have the opportunity to influence how we work and identify areas for improvement.
What You Bring
* Proactive leadership skills, and the ability of engaging and inspiring colleagues.
* Relevant educational background such as a Master's or Bachelor's degree in Electrical or Control Systems Engineering, along with several years of proven experience in the field.
* Strong analytical skills and a meticulous and structured approach to work.
* You are resourceful, easily build connections, and collaborate effectively both internally and externally, as well as globally within Siemens Energy.
* Knowledge of our products, processes, tools, and working methods is advantageous.
* Proficiency in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
About the Team
Service Product Development and Engineering is responsible for R&D activities for the service market. The department currently consists of five teams with the following areas of responsibility:
* Design, Variant Management, Refurbishment
* Mods & Ups - Mechanical, Electrical and Controls
* Overhauls and Parts
* Project Management for development projects
* Design of Tools for Site Work
The Mods & Ups team will be divided into two groups where you will be the manager of the team for Electrical and Controls. Your team will consist of approximately 15 colleagues who works with our entire fleet of gas turbines and steam turbines, developing and maintaining the products delivered to customers by the delivery organization for Mods & Ups.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
