R&D Geologist
2025-06-23
Boliden is a high-tech metals company with its own mines and smelters that works long-term to guarantee society's access to base and precious metals. For a century, our work has been part of the value chains that have shaped modern society. At Boliden, we know that the metals we mine and make available will continue to play a crucial role in the future - what matters is how we produce them. Become a part of us and drive change for future generations.
Your opportunity:
Are you passionate about geology and eager to contribute to groundbreaking research and development? We are looking for a dedicated R&D Geologist to join our innovative team. You will collaborate with a dynamic group of professionals, utilizing your expertise to drive advancements in our field. If you are ready to take on new challenges and make a significant impact, this is the perfect opportunity for you.
What you will do:
As R&D Geologist, you will be responsible for providing geochemistry expertise to ongoing exploration programs as well as driving technology development and innovation within the areas of geochemistry and spectral geology. You will also be involved in geology-related research collaborations with external research institutes and universities.
Your work tasks will include:
Assisting in design of geochemical sampling campaigns.
Assisting in the collection, management, interpretation and modelling of geochemical data.
Developing the understanding of mineral systems and their geochemical signature.
Leading the development and implementation of new methods and technologies within your area of expertise.
Coordinating external research collaboration efforts.
Supervising MSc and PhD students.
Monthly reporting and writing of high-quality technical reports.
We endeavor to ensure mobility within the company and this position will involve some travel and short periods working in other countries. The position is a one-year fixed-term employment, full-time Monday to Friday and based in the Boliden Office. You will report to Manager Exploration R&D.
What you bring:
We are looking for a PhD in Geoscience with a minimum of 10 years' experience. Academic Post-Doc experience is meritorious. You should be familiar with common industry software. This position requires proficiency in both written and spoken English. You will be expected to be a skilled communicator and be result-oriented, flexible and capable of working independently and as part of a team, with the aim of contributing to the company's development. An EU category B driving license, or equivalent, is a requirement.
Why work with us:
At Boliden, we believe in promoting a workplace where care, courage, and responsibility are central to everything we do. We offer a workplace where we believe in collaboration and where what you contribute will have a direct impact on future generations. We are a company made up of responsible and creative people all working towards the same vision; to become the most sustainable and respected metal supplier in the world.
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful!
At Boliden, diversity and inclusion are drivers of innovation. We know that different perspectives and experiences strengthen us and help us stay at the forefront of an important and exciting industry. Therefore, we encourage applications from people with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints. Together, we build a workplace where everyone can feel safe and inspired to reach their full potential.
Want to know more about the position? Contact hiring manager, Tobias Hermansson, Manager Exploration R&D, mobile +46 (0)70-261 07 18. E-mail: tobias.hermansson@boliden.com
Questions about the application are answered by our Talent Acquisition Partner, Janet Werner via e-mail to janet.werner@boliden.com
For union information, please contact Mats Lindblom, SACO, 073-350 04 19, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, 070-541 83 93 or Peter Markström, Ledarna, 0910-77 40 09.
The last day to apply is 6th of July 2025.
