Company Description
Vattenfall plays an active role in implementing new ways of controlling power systems. Vattenfall R&D is responsible for conducting corporate business driven technical development that creates value for Vattenfall and helps realizing our strategy of doubling the capacity in the grid and maintaining 99.99% security of supply. We work in agile teams close to the Business Areas of Vattenfall and we go from ideas to real projects in short time. The corporate R&D unit employs 135 people located in three different offices; in Solna and Älvkarleby in Sweden and in Kolding in Denmark.
Job Description
Do you want to be part of developing grid solutions for the future energy landscape? Do you want to be a force in taking Vattenfall forward in this direction enabling our grids to make room for new active customers, include higher amounts of renewable energy resources, and speed up the communication and control of our new grids?
If yes: we have a great opportunity for you!
As an R&D Engineer we need you to strengthen our Power Technology Section by working to develop new technology in electrical systems towards better and more efficient grid supervision and control. This includes secure information exchange towards external energy resources such as solar, wind and battery storage.
The competence is crucial for Vattenfall to fulfil the vision of "Fossil Freedom".
The section Power Technology works with power system analysis and control needed to understand bottlenecks and dynamic behaviours in the electrical grid as well as optimization and control of the power system including its loads, productions, components, and control. The section delivers major and often challenging assignments together with experts from other parts of Vattenfall and consultants. At the section we create several pilot installations of new creative solutions to grid challenges. We work both theoretically as well as practically with our recently established real-time simulator where we physically try pilots with the same circumstances as out in the field before they are sent out to real installations.
Your responsibilities as R&D Engineer
As an R&D Engineer, your role is to strengthen the Power Technology Section by:
Developing and applying new technologies in the electrical system
Enhancing control of power system components and grid operations
Understanding both new and existing components and their operational margins
Working with grid codes, system stability, and grid supervision.
Leading your own customer-focused projects including communicating and developing customer relationships with the Business Areas of Vattenfall.
The competence is crucial for Vattenfall in many areas such as several upcoming new electrical issues both onshore and offshore for wind, hydropower, distribution, as well as nuclear. The position is needed for strategic development and business case analysis for new grid solutions. Avoiding bottlenecks in transmission systems with easy implemented methods are key to enable our purpose to fulfill the vision of "Fossil Freedom".
Qualifications
Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Physics, Electric Power Systems or similar
Relevant experience with electrical systems
Fluency in English
A good command of Swedish will be considered as a merit
On the personal level, you are analytical, committed and self-driven with good communication and interpersonal skills. You are able to communicate and present clearly at all levels. You are able to develop rough ideas and ambitions into concrete and successful projects. As the work involves extensive interaction both internally and with external partners and suppliers, a good understanding of commercial aspects and an ability to establish and maintain relationships and networks is key. A passion for new technology we believe is a necessity for this role.
Additional Information
Our offer
We offer you a flexible and international work environment, a diverse group in age, gender, and nationalities where everyone is on an equal footing, a team of considerable freedom to shape your own day-to-day activities and the opportunity to work in an exciting and changing technical field of strategic importance to the company. We know that our employees change the future of Vattenfall and their ideas are extremely important. At Vattenfall we put high priority to enable a good balance between work and private life.
Location Stockholm (Solna) or Älvkarleby.
For information about the position please contact Jonas Persson, Head of Section Power
Technology +46 703 102 777. For information about the recruitment process you are welcome to
contact recruiter Caroline Grammenos, caroline.grammenos@vattenfall.com
Trade union representatives in Sweden Shahriar Badiei, (Akademikerna), Anders Bohlin. (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto n (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
We look forward to receiving your application with CV via this page, no later than August 10th, 2025. We only accept applications through our website. Please apply only with your CV, we do not accept Cover Letters.
We use tests in this recruitment process, and an online test will be sent to all applicants as a first step in the recruitment process after the application deadline.
At Vattenfall, we are convinced that striving for diversity helps building a more profitable efficient and attractive company. Therefore we seek a harmonious balance of employees in terms of gender, age, and ethnic and cultural backgrounds. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
