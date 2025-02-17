R&D Engineer
Blueair, as part of Unilever, is a rapidly growing global brand with rocketlike potential. At Blueair we believe that the freedom to breathe clean air is a basic right, and we fight for that right around the world. We have built a team of thinkers, dreamers, and doers who are passionate about our impactful products. At Blueair, we strive to gain and support the next generation of innovators in the market. We are seeking to add to our entrepreneurial culture and team with an R&D Engineer.
Position Description:
As an R&D and Concept Engineer at Blueair you will primarily be working in the concept phase of development projects, responsible for performance and technical solutions such as airflow, motors, and filters in the project phase. You will design, perform, evaluate, and analyze ideas, prototypes, and tests within various areas (airflow design, energy consumption, CADR, noise, etc.)
You are a practical engineer who can build functional models, prototypes, and test rigs. In addition, you will also work with verification of product performance and functionality of our products in various stages of projects.
This role is Hybrid/Onsite and requires applicants to work from our office in central Stockholm for a minimum of two days a week.
Responsibilities and Functions:
Run research projects focus on air treatment technologies, evaluating and testing new technologies, developing new products, and improving current products.
Concept and product development
Performance system/sub-system development and optimization during concept development
Performance testing
Develop and design test rigs and define test equipment/facilities.
Research in new technology
Verification according to reference standards and internal standards.
Developing and executing reliability tests and accelerated life test methods both for products and components
Product Development
Requirement specifications
Design and system descriptions
Concept design and verification
Technology scouting on motor, sensor and air monitor development from suppliers and competitors
Collaborate with internal stakeholders and our partners to follow the market trend and understand performance need and technology level in the market.
Analyse technology and functionality of new products to influence and feed into product and technology roadmaps.
Perform analysis and tests on selected air purifiers, air monitors and components.
Maintain a library of analysis and tests of competitor and future solutions
Highlight and recommend new concepts or solutions for consideration in our technology and product roadmaps.
Must Have Qualifications:
Completed engineering degree in technology or higher education/master's in engineering. In addition, you have 3+ years of work experience. You have excellent English skills, oral and written.
The following are meriting.
Product development (prototyping, testing & verification etc)
Experience of working with filters (vacuum cleaners, kitchen filters, HVAC etc)
Working with simulation and/or practical experience of air flow system (CFD etc)
LAB experience
CAD knowledge
Working with high volume manufacturing
Working with home appliances is meriting
Supplier evaluation
What will set you apart:
As a person you are curious and analytical, with the ability to get things done. You are comfortable with working with practical tasks and have a drive to push things forward. Furthermore, you are a problem solver with the ability to reflect on the work that is being done, as it is important to evaluate progress to advance.
Excellent communication skills since you will be interacting and working with team members, project leaders, factories, and suppliers in China.
About the Company:
We are looking to add to our entrepreneurial culture and team. Here, employees are challenged to perform at a high level while helping the company grow and are given the opportunity to excel and grow themselves. Blueair is constantly in pursuit of opportunities that strengthen our cause to support and enhance the education and betterment of air quality for people around the world.
If you consider yourself a go-getter who loves to #win, and someone who loves to have fun, then we may have the job for you.
