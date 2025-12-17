R&D Engineer
Are you ready to make an impact on the next generation of mining equipment systems? We're seeking an Automation System Engineer who's eager to push boundaries and optimize the performance, reliability, and efficiency of autonomous machines in a fast-changing industry.
At Epiroc, innovation and collaboration are at the core of everything we do. Our vision is clear: to accelerate the transformation of mining towards a greener and more sustainable industry. In this role, you'll have the opportunity to work with state-of-the-art mobile machines and new challenges for more sophisticated control systems, moving towards higher degrees of automated solutions.
Join us as we accelerate the transformation!
Join our team
We are leading the way towards a smart and sustainable future with our Autonomous drill fleet to complete its mission of drilling safely and productively with minimal to no human intervention. Are you ready to be part of this journey? Join our fantastic team of engineers and play a pivotal role in advancing the Autonomous mining technology.
Your Mission
As an Automation System Engineer, you will simulate, develop, and enhance our systems with a focus on hardware, software, system architecture, and functionality.
Your role involves analyzing, evaluating and proposing design solutions to optimize functions while understanding how different design and functional changes impact overall system performance.
You will thrive in a project-based environment, balancing new development initiatives, product maintenance, base development, and customer orders.
Cross-functional collaboration is key; you will engage with departments such as service, purchasing, production, and marketing, as well as customers and suppliers worldwide.
Build strong relationships and drive creativity through effective communication and change management
Your Profile
We are looking for experienced candidates with a university degree, preferably MSc or equivalent engineering experience, complemented by a few years of professional work in system engineering or related areas.
You should possess strong knowledge of software/hardware control systems and systems engineering, including simulation and modeling - ideally from autonomous vehicles or similar domains.
We value individuals who can take ideas from concept to production, solve complex problems, and continuously refine systems to optimize performance. The ideal candidate is self-motivated, organized, and detail-oriented, with a strong drive to deliver high-quality results.
Combining theoretical knowledge with practical application, strong communication, and collaborative teamwork skills is essential. Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is required, while proficiency in Swedish is considered beneficial.
Location and other
The position is based in Örebro, Sweden, with a hybrid way of working and occasional travel.
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than 8th of January 2026. Applications will be mostly reviewed after Christmas.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Group Manager Process Automation and System Integration: Patrik Malm - patrik.malm@epiroc.com
or
Recruitment Specialist: Diana Novakoviová - diana.novakovicova@epiroc.com Ersättning
