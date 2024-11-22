R&D Engineer - Process and Methodology Development
2024-11-22
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Are you a new-thinking and collaborative engineer, eager to contribute to the development of sustainable, zero-emission mining equipment? Join our supportive and dynamic team, where you'll play a vital role in refining processes and methodologies, helping to shape the future of mining technology.
At Epiroc, innovation and collaboration are at the core of everything we do. Our vision is clear: to accelerate the transformation of mining towards a greener and more sustainable industry. In this role, you'll have the opportunity to work with state-of-the-art mobile machines, electric drivetrains, and advanced control systems, all moving towards higher degrees of automation and sophistication.
Join our team
Our aspiration is to produce the world's greenest machines using the world's greenest materials. We are leading the way towards a sustainable future through battery-electric, zero-emission mining equipment. Are you ready to be part of this journey? Join our fantastic team of engineers and play a pivotal role in advancing mining technology.
Your mission
As a Process and Methodology Development Engineer, you will play a key role in refining and developing our way of work. Your mission will be to identify gaps, propose practical improvements, and implement effective methodologies and tools that elevate our R&D capabilities within the Concept-to-Product process. Through your efforts, you will contribute to achieving Epiroc's ambitious 2030 sustainability goals and secure our position in the mining industry's technological transformation.
You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams in software, hardware, verification and validation, and after-market services, taking a holistic view of both product development and process optimization. By partnering with stakeholders, you will ensure successful implementations aimed at enhancing the Concept-to-Product process.
Your Profile
We believe you have a master's degree in a relevant field, such as Engineering, Data Science, or similar, along with significant working experience in process improvement within R&D functions. You have solid leadership qualities, with a proven ability to identify gaps, drive change, and implement effective solutions across teams. Since your work includes many local and global contacts, fluency in English (verbal and written) is required, and proficiency in Swedish is advantageous.
To enjoy work, you are self-motivated, open-minded and like thinking outside the box to develop new ways of working that enhance customer satisfaction. You take responsibility for effectively planning your work and coordinating tasks to meet targets. Your attention to detail is balanced by a big-picture approach, to successfully solve problems and ensure top-tier processes, tools and methodologies. Strong communication and interpersonal skills are key, as you thrive in a collaborative, team-based environment.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with 120 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility to partly work from home, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Location
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden.
Application and contact
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible. The last day to apply for this position is November 25, 2024. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and the position may be filled before last application date.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Xi Yang, Group Manager R&D Material Handling, +46 (0)72 1427 310, xi.yang@epiroc.com
.
Lisa Ström, Recruitment Specialist, +46761032813, lisa.strom@external.epiroc.com
