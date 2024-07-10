R&d Engineer - Digital For Hvdc Transformers
For our research and development department at Transformers we are looking for an R&D engineer in the field of Digital. The role will lead activities within condition monitoring and diagnostics for HVDC Transformers, and work in close cooperation with experts in different transformer technology fields as well as with software developers. You will participate in development that can provide novel insight into the condition of HVDC Transformers throughout their lifecycle.
Working in R&D will give you the possibilities to use your creativity to solve a wide spectrum of challenges. You will have exciting and varied work in front of you where you will get a broad network internally and externally. Work with both the local factory and the global organization within Transformers and have career development opportunities as a Specialist or as a Project Manager.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't fulfil all requirements.
Your responsibilities
Propose and develop new digital monitoring and diagnostics functionality for HVDC transformers, as well as improve existing solutions.
Create technical requirement specifications for the proposed solutions and support the R&D software developers in implementation.
Test and verification of developed functionality using available test tools.
Participate during project commissioning to verify the delivered solution.
Support the transformer factories' organizations with technical expertise to ensure that requirements are fulfilled for monitoring and diagnostics.
Coach and provide support and technical advice to colleagues in your area of expertise.
Participate in customer meetings where your expertise is needed.
Your background
You hold a bachelor's or master's degree in a relevant technical discipline.
Experience in transformer diagnostics, and preferably digital solutions, will be an advantage.
Knowledge of HVDC converter transformer technology will be an advantage.
Project management experience is meriting.
Experience from transformer service is meriting.
Strong interest in technology, willingness to learn and share your knowledge.
You contribute with a strong problem-solving mindset and meet the deadlines with well documented deliveries.
You are a team player with good communications skills that thrives in an international environment.
Fluent in English, verbal and written is required.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before August 11th! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Karolina Czechowski, karolina.czechowski@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Karolina Czechowski, karolina.czechowski@hitachienergy.com, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjorer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52, Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043 . All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
