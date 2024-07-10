R&D Engineer - Artificial Intelligence and Automation
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2024-07-10
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
For our research & development team at Transformers we are now looking for an R&D Engineer with expertise in the area of artificial intelligence and Automation. You will join our team to develop smart solutions for future generations of power transformers and transformer components. Your focus will be technical contribution towards data analysis, image recognition, automation solution, investigation, and coordination of improvements within Transformers. You will also have ability to work with cross-competence topics and contribute to development of new and innovative solutions in different areas.
You will work in dynamic, motivated, and creative team with a wide range of experience and competence. Through your research projects you will become part of global community that will shape and help you to develop your career into a technical or managerial leader!
Your responsibilities
Run, within the Artificial Intelligence field, feasibility studies, propose, and develop new technical concepts, design, and implement new solutions.
Integrating AI projects within our production leading the way towards the industry 4.0 revolution.
Organize prototyping and testing activities to validate new technologies/algorithms.
Provide technical support to factories in the field of operational excellence and improving the processes as well as data analysis of different stages of the production.
Have global collaboration with scientists of Hitachi energy's research teams and technology centers, technology managers and engineers from the various factories.
Be an active member in further strengthening the collaboration with universities and research institutes.
Your background
You have experience working in the field of Data Science and a degree in software engineering or equivalent.
You also have experience in integration of a system with different existing hardware as well as building new setups from scratch. Experience with Artificial Intelligence Vision Systems is a plus.
You have sound analytical skills and have ambition towards applying new and innovative solutions to improve the current solutions.
You are a team player who enjoys collaborating with others to achieve great results.
Preferably you also have experience in, or ability to develop, project management and technical leadership skills.
You have good communication skills and are fluent in English, both written and spoken
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before August 7! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Nima Sadr-Momtazi, nima.sadr-momtazi@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46107383152; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043All other questions can be directed to Recruiter Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
8795494