R&D Automation Engineer

At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
This position reports to
R&D Team Lead
Your role and responsibilities
As R&D Engineer Automation, your role is to further innovate and implement our industry-leading product portfolio for automation libraries.
The role is within a global R&D automation team, where you will interact with colleagues working on different automation libraries, with a focus on Ventilation Optimizer. We offer a thorough onboarding which will built upon the skills you bring with you, to be able to tackle the challenging tasks of this position.
Your role and responsibilities:
• Refine market requirements into user stories and product features, in collaboration with the responsible Product Manager
• Conceptual software and library design
• Implementation and coding of user interfaces and control functions utilizing 800xA, .NETand C# skills
• Progress reporting and cost control for the assigned work packages
• Create and update user manuals in English
• Level 3&4 support for internal and external end users
Qualifications for the role
Bachelor or Master in Automation and/or Information Technology
Sound knowledge in .NET, C# or python
Proven experience in engineering and development of applications with distributed control systems.
Proven experience in Modbus TCP with either DCS or OPC UA
Ideally, process knowledge in mining
Fluent business English, second language desired
Ability to globally collaborate with both the R&D team as well as with colleagues in engineering.
Independent worker and fast learner, creative thinker
More about us
