2023-10-23
Join our team and play a key role in driving the automotive industry towards a sustainable tomorrow.
Aurobay has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
As a Quote Leader at Aurobay, you will join our expansive and driven Sales and Market Team. The role as Quote Leader is a new role within the company and is an important role for creating and coordinating the Aurobay response to the customers' requests (Quotes, Indications etc.).
It is a senior role there you will lead the Quote teamwork in cross functional context. Quote Leader is a position with the authority to direct and challenge all functions' representatives involved in quotation work. The Quote Leader will also report the progress in management forums.
The role belongs in the Commercial Business Office, the part of our organization that enables and support our short and midterm growth.
What we offer
In addition to a competitive salary, a great location on Lindholmen, and a genuine work-life balance, we provide the following benefits:
• A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5 000 for your physical and mental wellbeing.
• A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth.
• Want to drive a car? - Discount to buy a car, and a competitive leasing cost for a company car.
• Additional pension funding.
• Competitive additional and full coverage insurance.
Skills and Experience
• Bachelor's degree in business administration, engineering, or equivalent work experience.
• Solid technical product/ service background
• Proven track record of experience in leading teams in an international context and x-functional set up.
• Successful in becoming a trusted partner to many stakeholders.
• Self-motivation, drive, and action-oriented with high sense of personal accountability
• Business acumen is required.
• Curiosity and interest in learning new things with a humble approach.
• Fluent in English, written and spoken.
Your role at Aurobay
As a Quote Leader you will:
• Plan, organize and follow up the Quote teams activities/deliveries to secure a Qualitative response to the Customers.
• Challenge the in-put given by the teams.
• Creates total cost overview. Reviews total cost and provides improvement feedback.
• Prepares and presents suggested price.
• Provide KAM/ SDM & PL with inputs for quote pack compilation.
• Analyses quote financial and process performance.
• Secure that all Quote Teams activities are performed before the hand-over to the implementation project.
Inclusion statement
At Aurobay, we are committed to diversity and inclusion. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and believe that different perspectives and experiences make for a stronger, more innovative company.
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is 12th of November, but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
We can't wait to see what you can bring to our team!
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting manager Jörgen Nyman, Jorgen.nyman@aurobay.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Felicia Eriksson, felicia.eriksson@aurobay.com
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
, tel +46734630172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
tel +46733333801
Akademikerna: Ordf. Henrik Simonsen, henrik.simonsen@aurobay.com
