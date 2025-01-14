Quality Manager
Do you want to build the world of tomorrow with us today? Then join us at HOCHTIEF Infrastructure GmbH Tyskland Sverige Filial at our location in Stockholm.
We're offering an exciting opportunity for a Quality Manager to grow in a dynamic, international environment as part of our project on the Stockholm Bypass / Förbifart Stockholm. This is a temporary position with a duration approximately until fall 2025.
Summary of Duties / Responsibilities
Implementation and revision of the project plan and quality plan, together with the accompanying documentation
Ensure that the documentation submitted is correct and complete
Include control activities/control planners for the respective area of application and the control program
To document the results of inspected activities in the control program
Updating the documentation and providing further information in project meetings with block leaders
Receive up-to-date documentation on the site plan
Report for and against revision. Submit the revision plan to the authorities.
Handle and collect data from the reported areas.
Inspect the UE and the supplier before the end of the auditing period
Handle and follow up on the validity of the contract
Get in touch with the customer and other interested parties
By working with the central HSEQ sales office and cooperating with the HSEQ manager of the company
Go to production by contacting subcontractors in cooperation with the production team
Work with the Chaos software in the TrV environment
Sounds interesting? apply directly at: https://hochtief.se/karriar/
HOCHTIEF is one of the world's largest construction groups globally. We are involved at all stages of construction, bridges, roads, tunnels, ports, railways, airports and facilities, as well as in conventional and renewable energy. We are just over 34,000 employees and had a sales volume of just over EUR 21 billion in 2021. More information about HOCHTIEF can be found at www.hochtief.com Så ansöker du
