Quality inspector to client in Solna
2023-01-20
Description
As a Quality Inspector works closely with the Design and Industrialization team and performs receiving, in-process, and final inspection and test of the parts, materials, and assemblies of battery systems products.
This is a full-time offer with start ASAP.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
•
Perform and document dimensional inspections on parts using engineering prints, Inspection procedures or work instructions
• Carry out product tests and thorough independent final inspection of finished assemblies to defined procedures, formally reporting all defects
• Select products for tests at specified stages in process, and tests products for variety of qualities, such as dimensions, performance, and mechanical, electrical, or chemical characteristics.
• Record test data, applying statistical quality control procedures
May perform, as needed, nondestructive tests on materials, parts, or products to measure performance, life, or material characteristics
Detect non-conformance during production operations effectively
Prepare graphs or charts of data or enter data into computer for analysis
Perform quality control equipment calibrations and records the data as required
Generate nonconformance reports as required and follows Inspection procedures
Recommend modifications of existing quality or production standards to achieve optimum quality within limits of equipment capability
Evaluate data to indicate deviations from existing standards
Mostly work unsupervised
Qualifications
• knowledge of visual and mechanical/electrical inspection methodologies
• being comfortable interpreting mechanical and electrical engineering drawings and other technical documents.
• at least 2 years experience of similar work.
• Fluently english speaking.
Meritorious
• Education in some kind of electrician and/or mechanics
To succeed in this we think
• You have a good work ethic
• Are responsible
• You are structured and accurate.
About us
Jobandtalent is a digital platform with a goal to change the labor market and make it more effective and fair. We are a world-wide comapny with employees for customers such as Amazon, Uber, Santander, och H&M.
Jobandtalent is one of Swedens largest staffing agency.
Application
Are you the one we looking for? Don't hesitate to contact us if you have any questions regarding the job offer.
