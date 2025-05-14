Quality Engineer (all genders) to Beyond Gravity Linköping
2025-05-14
Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Beyond Gravity is not your typical space company. We're a unique blend of agility, speed, and innovation, fusing a start-up mindset with decades of industry expertise and a track record of 100% mission success. Our dynamic team of over 1700 professionals, spread across 13 locations in six countries, is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is technically feasible. We're not just building crucial products for the satellites and launchers industry, we're helping to improve life on earth.
Your crew
The Quality Enginner as member of the Quality Department Launchers Sweden is responsible to coordinate and conduct tasks within various Quality topics, e.g. improvments to the Quality Management System and Quality related investigations and risk assessments.
Quality Management at Beyond Gravity is all about ensuring a Learning Organization that leads the Space Industry improvement rate and gurantees customer satisfaction
Your Mission
• Develop and implement quality related standards and instructions in the Quality Management System
• Plan and perform internal audits of the organization's processes and operations
• Lead root cause investigations and action plans (RCA and CAPA)
• Perform risk analyses (FMECA) and develop of control plans
• Lead and coordinate quality related investigations
• Advise and support the organization on various quality matters
Your Story:
Must's:
• Relevant experience in the field of Quality and Continuous Improvement
• Preferred education: MSc degree in Engineering or in a similar relevant discipline
• Knowledge of standards such as EN9100, ECSS, NASA and MIL
• Excellent written and oral communication skills in English and Swedish
• MS Office experience required
• Experience in the application of Quality risk assessment, investigation and preventive methodology (8D, 5Why, Ishikawa Fishbone, FMECA...)
Nice to have's:
• Any further language (German, French...) beyond English is a strong asset
• Previous experience in the Space or Aviation Industry
Why Beyond Gravity?
• To work in a growing high technology company with career opportunities within the site or internationally.
• You will be a part of an engaged team with the ambition to innovate space!
• We offer a hybrid work situation, high flexibility and autonomy, and a great team to develop and have fun with!
Are you ready for lift-off?
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us. We're actively reviewing candidates and will promptly select the ideal fit for our team.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Breno Silva | breno.silva@beyondgravity.com
Beyond Gravity is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome and encourage applications from all qualified individuals, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected categories.
