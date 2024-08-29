Quality Engineer
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2024-08-29
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Quality Specialist/ Engineer to join the MACH R&D team at HVDC in Ludvika. MACH is a modular advanced control system for control and protection functions. MACH R&D have approximately 400 employees developing electronics hardware and software.
You will be a part of a small and growing team responsible for Process Governance and Product Reliability, which support the MACH R&D organization with specialist competence. You have a background within Quality and the role can also be developed towards related areas within reliability and compliance, depending on your previous experience. You will in close cooperation with hardware and software engineers, create good practices and streamline the proactive quality process.
If you want to take the next step in your career and contribute to develop a stronger, smarter, and greener energy system, then join us now! We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute so don't hesitate to apply even if you don't meet all the requirements.
Your responsibilities
Supporting the organization in driving improvement activities preventing quality issues
Proactively evaluate and develop quality processes, measure quality activities, review and coordinate quality assurance activities
Contribute together with cross-functional teams establish quality objectives for the product
Internal issue process support and governance
Contribute and support in Non Conformance Report and 8D procedures
Contribute to document management and control
Process reviewer, contribute to update and review of R&D processes
Develop and deliver training material to improve the R&D process quality
Promoter of a positive and proactive quality culture within MACH R&D
Continuous improvement driver to enhance development and product quality
Your background
Quality background, engineering background or within similar field
Demonstrated knowledge of quality assurance and continuous improvement methods & approaches
Familiarity with R&D Quality processes, PPQA and Six Sigma
Communication skills, ability to build trust on all levels of the organization
Skills in MS Office and common quality management software
Electronics or software background is meritorious
Internal auditor and ISO 9001 background is meritorious
Knowledge within PPAP, FMEA methods and standards is meritorious
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
Additional information
You are welcome to apply by September 15th. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay, apply today!
Recruiting Manager Esbjörn Johansson, Esbjorn.johansson@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
8867137