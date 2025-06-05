Quality Developer
2025-06-05
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
As a Quality Developer at Volvo CE in Braås, you will play a key role in driving continuous improvement across our operations. You will forefront in-depth analyses and actions related to quality issues from both production and customers. Your work will involve strategically developing and implementing quality processes and tools, ensuring their effective use in day-to-day operations. The role also includes supporting change management, training staff in quality-related matters, and ensuring that Volvo's common guidelines and quality standards are followed. You'll have a strong influence on both processes and results - contributing directly to the premium quality of our products.
Your future team
You'll be part of the Quality Development & Audit team - a committed group of quality developers and engineers working to that ensure our processes meet the highest standards. We collaborate closely with production, engineering, logistics, and other departments to find root causes, drive improvements, and secure customer satisfaction. In our team, everyone contributes to a strong culture of quality, built on collaboration and accountability.
Who are you?
Here at Volvo in Braås, we're looking for someone who is curious, solution-oriented, and enjoys working in a structured way. You take ownership of your work, make data-driven decisions, and thrive when collaborating with colleagues across different parts of the organization.
We believe that you have:
* A university degree in engineering
* A few years of experience in a quality work and/or production environments
* Solid knowledge of quality tools, problem-solving methodologies, and ISO 9001
* Familiarity with working according to guidelines and standards
* Strong communication skills in both Swedish and English, spoken and written
What's in it for you?
At Volvo CE, you'll have the opportunity to grow and make a real impact within a global organization that has strong values and a clear purpose - to build the world we want to live in. In Braås, you'll enjoy the benefits of a close-knit team atmosphere combined with the strength and opportunities of a global company. We offer personal development, ongoing training, and the chance to contribute to real-world solutions that matter.
Ready for the next move?
If this sounds like the right challenge for you, we look forward to your application! Join us and be part of a team where quality is at the core, every single day. Please note, interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis, so don't wait to apply.
Last day to apply: June 23rd
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
For more information, please contact:
Johan Ask, Head of Quality Development & Audits, Braås +46 70 089 7694
Cecilia Turnstedt, HR Business Partner, Braås +46 70 089 7834
Union representatives:
* Jimmy Lönnetun, Ledarna +46 70 089 7634
* Per Trozell, Unionen +46 70 089 7681
* Jesper Alvarsson, Akademikerna +46 70 089 7743
* Richard Bonassin, IF Metall +46 79 060 8037
