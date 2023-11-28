Quality Coordinator
2023-11-28
We are looking for an experienced and driven Quality Coordinator to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our excellent Quality team based in Skellefteå. By joining us, you will be a key player in contributing to building one of the first large-scale European battery factories by supporting projects, reporting and administrative tasks for Quality.
About the job
As Quality Coordinator, you will work within different pillars of our Quality organization. You will be responsible for coordinating general activities related with administration processes that will make us more efficient as a department.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Escalating important topics
Validation of invoices
Purchasing
Evaluation, planning, management and documenting trainings
Participate in project meetings
Communication with suppliers and different stakeholders to confirm the status of the actions
Preparation of communication and documentation related with Quality
Onboarding of new colleagues
Tracking defined KPI and prepare weekly/monthly reports.
Tracking of tasks against project timing.
The person we are looking for is flexible, curios and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are sense of quality, friendliness, grit and a sense of humor.
The person we are looking for is flexible, curios and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are sense of quality, friendliness, grit and a sense of humor.
Apply with CV in english or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is ASAP
Skills & Requirements
We believe that you have :
Professional education or Masters Degree in Administration or equivalent
Professional relevant experience in a similar position.
Professional experience in high-paced environment.
Hands-on proven experience.
