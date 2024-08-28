Quality Control Shift Manager
Northvolt Ett AB / Byggjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla byggjobb i Skellefteå
2024-08-28
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a quality control shift manager. In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Operations Management of specific QC activities (both employees and throughput). This responsibility is concerned with the actual productivity of the sub-team.
Management of the execution of all quality control analyses of the sub-team as per the control plan.
Plan and communicate to the team their daily priorities, ensure expectations and responsibilities are clear.
Coordinate logistics of incoming/outgoing samples to/from QC lab; immediate collection and reporting of results back to production.
Support the team with running analytical testing on a range of instruments.
Ensure non-conformities about material deviations are reported.
Expect, Plan For, and Manage a Certain Degree of Ambiguity and Constant Change. This job, due to the company still being a start-up environment, requires flexibility and the ability to work well and coordinate with others. It requires the ability to build relationships and trust across boundaries of responsibility, continuously collaborate with all internal customers to ensure to support them as best as needed, so that ultimately the company can operate as a team with a common goal, while still holding each other accountable for their respective expectations.
Qualifications and experience
Strongly preferred prior experience (2+ years) of working in a laboratory environment.
Preferably a degree in Natural Sciences, Materials Science, Engineering.
Experience in leading and coordinating teams.
Experience in troubleshooting analytical instruments/equipment.
Knowledgeable in Lean and six sigma.
Knowledge of quality management systems, e.g., ISO 9001, IATF16949, TQM.
Specific skills
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus.
Elementary computer literacy (Word, PowerPoint, Excel, ability to learn new platforms).
Project management skills.
Leadership skills.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is ASAP. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
8865357