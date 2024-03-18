Quality Control Manager
ABB AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2024-03-18
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
As Quality control manager, you will drive the activities in our quality lab and lead our team of quality technicians. You will work closely with our quality specialists and the rest of our organization.
You will also be responsible for driving continuous improvements projects since the role is divided between managing the quality lab and being a continuous improvement specialist.
The person we are looking for has a strong drive and is ready to take charge to lead both people and drive improvements our processes
Reporting to the manager for quality and continuous improvements, you will lead a part of our quality team and be one of our key contributors to the development of quality procedures and other areas in line with Lean and Six sigma methodology.
Your responsibilities
Manage our team of quality technicians
Manage the processes in our quality lab
Responsible for driving improvements of quality control procedures
Drive Lean and Six sigma projects
Your background
Master's/bachelor's degree in quality management, Mechanical or Electrical Engineering, Business Engineering or related
Fluent English (spoken and written) and well as Swedish
A true team player with great communication and people skills, strong willingness to learn as well as to coach others
Problem-solving oriented and structured mindset. Passionate about quality and constantly strive for improvements
Background within Quality Management (ISO 9001) and Lean six-sigma
More about us
ABB Smart Power is a global technology leader, with products and solutions that make power supplies smart, connected and protected. Its intelligent products and solutions make power more competitive by improving the energy efficiency, productivity and reliability of almost any operation.
Recruiting Manager Carl Thorstensson can be contacted at +46 727 36 30 80. Union representatives include Senad Huijc from Sveriges Ingenjörer at +46 730 88 30 06, Lenny Larsson from Ledarna at +46 706 32 85 47, and Johan Lundström from Unionen at +46 730 77 03 66. Talent Partner Ludvig Ahlqvist.
Please note that, to be eligible for employment at ABB AB, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We look forward to receiving your application before 30th of March (documents submitted in PDF are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
Motorgränd 20 (visa karta
)
721 32 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Motorgränd 20 Jobbnummer
8550007