Quality Control Engineer
Senior Material (Europe) AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Eskilstuna
2026-03-17
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Senior Material (Europe) AB i Eskilstuna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Quality Engineer - Join Us in Building a Greener Future!
Who We Are
We're powering a greener world through advanced battery materials. Founded in 2003 in Shenzhen, China, we produce separator film, a key safety component in lithium-ion batteries. Our European Base in Eskilstuna, Sweden is home to one of Europe's most modern production plants - and we're looking for a Quality Engineer to join our international team.
What You'll Do
• Act as the main quality contact for customers in Europe and Asia.
• Lead and support audits, visits, and quality reviews.
• Manage customer complaints using 8D and other problem-solving tools.
• Implement customer-specific requirements and ensure alignment across teams.
• Support APQP, PPAP, and control plan activities with accurate documentation.
What We're Looking For
Hard Skills
• Korean language skills are required
• Fluent in English
• Understanding of manufacturing or production processes
• Proficient in Microsoft Office
• Strong data analysis and pattern recognition skills
Soft Skills
• Structured, communicative, curious, independent, and reliable.
Plus / Desirable
• Familiar with ISO 9001 / ISO 14001, audits, or quality tools (5 Why, Fishbone, 8D, FMEA).
• Experience in manufacturing or international environments is a plus.
Why Join Us?
Work in a fast-growing, global team leading the clean energy transition and help shape the future of sustainable battery materials. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-16
Nej
E-post: qian.lin@senioreurope.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Senior Material (Europe) AB
(org.nr 559266-0723)
Svista Lagerväg 8 (visa karta
)
633 62 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
Senior Material Europe AB Jobbnummer
9802150