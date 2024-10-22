Quality Control Engineer - Cell Production
2024-10-22
Some of the things youll do
As a Quality Control Engineer in our cell production team, you will be responsible for ensuring the quality and consistency of our battery cells throughout the manufacturing process. You will develop and implement quality control processes, conduct inspections, and analyze data to identify and address any quality issues.
This role requires a meticulous individual with strong analytical skills and a background in battery technology and/or quality assurance.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to
Develop, implement, and maintain quality control processes and procedures to ensure the highest standards of battery cell production.
Conduct regular inspections and testing of battery cells at various stages of production to identify defects or deviations from quality standards.
Analyze data from inspections and testing to identify trends and root causes of quality issues.
Work closely with the production team to communicate quality standards and ensure compliance with established procedures.
Troubleshoot and resolve quality-related issues, collaborating with engineers and technicians to implement corrective actions and improvements.
Monitor and review production processes to ensure continuous improvement in quality and efficiency.
Maintain detailed records of quality control activities, including inspection results, test data, and corrective actions taken.
Prepare and present reports on quality performance to management and other stakeholders, highlighting key findings and recommendations for improvement.
Ensure all quality control activities comply with industry standards, regulatory requirements, and company policies.
What were looking for
To succeed in this role, you must demonstrate a high level of attention to detail, essential for identifying quality issues and ensuring precision throughout the production process. A proactive mindset is equally important, as it allows individuals to anticipate potential quality concerns and address them before they affect production. Success in this role also requires strong collaboration skills, enabling effective work with cross-functional teams to ensure consistent adherence to quality standards.
Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Materials Science, or a related field is required; a Master's degree or higher is preferred.
Proven experience in quality control or quality assurance within a manufacturing environment, preferably in the battery or electronics industry.
Strong knowledge of quality control methodologies, tools, and standards (e.g., ISO).
Experience with battery cell production processes and testing methods is highly desirable.
What you will get
At Altris, we're redefining energy with our pioneering sodium-ion technology, set to transform global energy storage. We empower talented individuals to drive strategic decisions and create real impact. As we grow, so do your opportunities to lead, innovate, and shape our future.
You'll be challenged, develop your skills, and work with exceptional colleagues. If you thrive in dynamic environments and enjoy setting new processes, this is the place for you. Ersättning
