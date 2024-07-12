Quality Associate - part-time, Stockholm
Randstad AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Uppsala Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Uppsala
2024-07-12
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
We at Randstad Life Sciences, are now looking for our next quality associate. If you are a student in Pharmacy or life science, and want a part-time job on the side, then this is perfect for you. This is an consultant assigment, where you will be placed at one of our pharmaceutical company, in Stockholm.
As a consultant at Randstad Life Sciences, we are your employer, but you will have your daily workplace at one of our clients. Your consultant manager is always close at hand, both during and between assignments, to help you develop your career in the direction you dream of. As a consultant with us, you receive a competitive salary, benefits, and collective agreement terms. We are attentive to your preferences regarding assignments and tasks, and with our broad client portfolio in the Mälardalen region, we will together tailor your continued career according to your competence, experience, and ambition. At Randstad Life Sciences, we offer opportunities for you to develop your skills and/or take extra time off after you have been with us for a while. You will be part of a larger consultant team within Life Sciences and will have the opportunity to expand your network and gain valuable experience from various workplaces.
Submit your application as soon as possible. Selection and interviews will be conducted continuously, so send in your application today. We do not accept applications via email.
We look forward to your application!
Responsibilities
• Attend and support internal audits/self-inspection
• Manage quality operational activities, deviation management and CAPA, processing product complaints, returns, temperature deviation ,
• Manage the creation/update of local Quality SOPs
• Ensure product samples are authorized with maintained traceability and product integrity
• Maintenance, analysis and reporting of Quality KPIs
Qualifications
Student in Pharmacy or Life Science
Initial experience in the bio/pharma industry, preferably acquired in Regulatory Affairs or Quality Assurance departments
Initial experience in cosmetics, prescription- and OTC pharmaceutical, and medical devices products
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
8800062