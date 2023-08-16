Qlik Developer
2023-08-16
WHAT WE DO
At Stratiteq we help companies and organizations in becoming sustainable data-driven businesses. We do this by delivering technology and strategy implementations. We purposely choose projects that make an impact, both for our customers, our partners and for society. Our primary focus are companies within Healthcare, Real Estate and Public Transport.
We consider ourselves a community of strategy and technology craftspeople and we value our team efforts highly. We use platforms such as Microsoft Azure, AWS, Dynamics 365, Qlik, and Power BI, to name a few. Regarding our custom development deliveries, we primarily work with C#, .NET, React and Vue.
We are currently joining forces with our sister companies within Qinshift, creating lots of opportunities to be a part of shaping our common future.
WE CARE ABOUT YOU
Since we pride ourselves on being a people-centric organization your personal development and well-being are in focus. This will mean, amongst other things, a personal yearly competence budget, a healthy work-life balance policy, and an extensive health check-up. As a company, we care for diversity, equality, and sustainability, and we're proud of the skills and character of our people.
THIS IS THE JOB
Our ultimate company goal is to help our clients to become data-driven. Among others, our Qlik developers are making a huge impact for some of our clients within the Healthcare and Public Transportation area.
As a Qlik developer at Stratiteq you will work close to our clients and quickly adapt to their needs. There's a big focus on taking the data and presenting this to the clients in a visual appealing way. It's not only about how you build different reports or models, but also about how you work with the data storytelling.
You'll be working with integration towards both data warehouses and data lakes, but also directly from the source systems and thereafter visualizing the data using Qlik.
THIS IS YOU
To succeed, continuous learning is crucial. At Stratiteq we learn from each other and share our experiences from different projects. For instance, via brown bag sessions, internal conferences, or external training. We work closely together, and we take pride in team effort and cheer for each other.
For this role we believe you are a creative and analytic person who uses your knowledge and engineering skills to create business value. Your ability to transform data and statistics into a strategic way of thinking is the key. We are looking for passionate people, as we believe that if you have a passion for your craft, you can learn the skills. You will work closely with the client, collect requirements and understand their needs.
You probably have an educational background, Master or Bachelor 's degree within a suitable area such as engineering, science or finance. In addition to that, a comparable industry career with experience in analytics and hands on experience from working with Qlik (Qlik Sense and/or QlikView). It's required that you are comfortable in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
If you can add one or more of the skills below, things are looking even better:
• Building different data models
• SQL
• Power BI
• Experience from working in the healthcare sector
CONTACT US
We process the applications on an ongoing basis, which could mean that the process ends before the final application date, so don't wait to apply.
If you have any questions or care for more information, don't be a stranger. Our Talent Acquisition Specialist Tove is happy to help you.
Tove Holen Franzéntove.holen-franzen@stratiteq.com
