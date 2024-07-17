QA Tester
2024-07-17
We are seeking a detail-oriented QA Tester to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a passion for quality assurance and a keen eye for identifying issues. As a QA Tester, you will be responsible for testing our software products to ensure they meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.
About the CompanyKlaravik SE is a prominent auction brand known for its robust online platform that facilitates the sale of a wide range of items, including machinery, vehicles, equipment, and various industrial tools. Established in Sweden, Klaravik has carved out a reputation for being a reliable and efficient marketplace for both buyers and sellers.Klaravik is a part of TBAuctions, a group that encompasses several auction brands under its umbrella, Klaravik benefits from an expansive network and a broad customer base. This integration enhances its capabilities to reach a wider audience, ensuring a constant flow of items and bids, thereby maintaining a dynamic and vibrant auction environment.
About the RoleIn this role you will:
Develop, maintain, and execute automated test scripts using Cypress and JavaScript for web applications.
Develop, maintain, and execute automated test scripts using tools for mobile app testing, like nodejs, webdriverio and appium.
Perform comprehensive functional and non-functional testing of our applications, ensuring the highest quality standards. Run feature testing, regression, useability, e-2-e, etc
Identify, document, and track software defects and inconsistencies.
Prepare test plans and check-lists.
Collaborate closely with developers, product managers, sales teams, and support to understand requirements and ensure robust test coverage.
Conduct risk assessments and develop mitigation strategies.
Participate in Agile/Scrum ceremonies and contribute to sprint planning and retrospectives.
Continuously improve the testing processes and frameworks to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.
Maintain up-to-date knowledge of industry best practices and emerging trends in QA automation.
Monitor swat and support channel to help out with functional issues/misunderstood functionality.
Create demo videos describing new functionality to all platform users
Keep test environment stable, ensure test data is in place.
About You You have several years of experience in similar work. Taking responsibility comes naturally to you, and you know how to balance professional work behavior with having fun at the office.
Required Skills and Qualifications:
Proven experience as a QA Automation Engineer or similar role.
Proficiency in Cypress and JavaScript.
Experience with end-to-end testing of web and mobile applications.
Familiarity with front-end technologies including JavaScript, TypeScript, React, and Angular.
Understanding of back-end development, particularly with Kotlin.
Knowledge of Azure microservices and cloud-based architectures.
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Strong communication skills with the ability to effectively interact with technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Ability to work independently and as part of a collaborative team in a fast-paced environment.
Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and tools such as Argo, Jenkins, GitLab, or Azure DevOps.
Ability to handle stress.
Ability to switch context 100 times a day
The ideal candidate:
Has experience with other automation tools and frameworks.
Has knowledge of performance and load testing and/or security testing.
Has experience in a microservices architecture.
Is fluent in English
What we offer A pleasant workplace in modern premises in central Lund right by the train station. There are also city- and regional buses nearby.
Flexible working hours give you the opportunity to balance your private life and work, no matter where you are in life.
We have 6 weeks of vacation, wellness contribution, pension solution and health insurance.
Details Start day: According to agreement Location: Vävaregatan 21, 227 36 Lund Salary: According to agreement If you have any questions about the position, please contact Inna Aleshina, Quality Assurance Manager at i.aleshina@tbauctions.com
