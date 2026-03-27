QA Software Engineer, Android
Kindred People AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2026-03-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kindred People AB i Stockholm
The Role:
At FDJ United, collaboration, innovation, and continuous learning drive everything we do. As part of the Android team, you'll join a supportive environment where engineers and QA specialists learn from each other, challenge assumptions, and shape the future of our products.
We're looking for an Android Test Automation QA Engineer with strong experience in mobile automation and CI/CD, based in Stockholm, to strengthen our native Android development capability. You'll contribute directly to high-quality, stable releases across brands while helping evolve our automation strategy and tooling.
As part of a regulated group committed to safe and sustainable entertainment, we take reliability, compliance, and responsible development seriously. Every team member helps ensure we maintain a safe, high-quality environment for our players.
What You'll Do:
Develop, maintain, and evolve test automation frameworks for our native Android apps across multiple brands.
Design, implement, and execute automated functional, UI, and performance tests to support a high-quality release pipeline.
Use manual testing as a last resort for edge cases or new features not yet automated.
Collaborate closely with Android developers, Product Owners, architects, and backend/frontend peers in a highly cross-functional setup.
Participate in design discussions, influencing testing strategy, technical decisions, and best practices.
Take part in the full software lifecycle, ensuring reliability, monitoring, and continuous improvement through CI/CD.
Troubleshoot issues, identify root causes, and help drive solutions across teams.
Support releases and maintain appropriate versioning and documentation.
Ensure adherence to Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) obligations: raising non-compliance concerns, completing mandatory training, and challenging processes that could introduce risk.
Drive quality culture by suggesting improvements to tools, processes, and overall product experience.
Skills & Experience We're Looking For:
Strong background in test automation for Android applications.
Solid experience with Appium and Android automation tooling, and experience with CI/CD pipelines (e.g., Jenkins).
Solid test automation development skills in Java, Kotlin, Python, or JavaScript.
Ability to plan and execute tests across functional, UX, performance, and integration dimensions.
Experience working in Agile teams with modern development processes.
Understanding of secure development principles and awareness of OWASP Mobile Top 10.
Strong communication skills and the ability to both give and receive constructive feedback.
Experience acting as Incident Manager or handling production-related quality issues.
Comfortable participating in releases and ensuring production reliability.
Ability to troubleshoot complex problems and think critically about product quality.
Nice-to-Have Experience:
Experience using Gradle, Bash, Groovy, or Ruby for automation development.
Familiarity with visual testing, API testing, or cloud device testing (e.g., BrowserStack, Firebase Test Lab).
Experience designing high-performance, scalable test applications.
Experience working with GitLab and Bitbucket, including CI/CD pipelines and code review workflows.
Knowledge of Android build variants, flavors, and modularized projects.
Who You Are:
Curious, proactive, and passionate about breaking software (and fixing it).
A strong collaborator who enjoys working in a cross-functional team.
Someone who thrives in fast-paced environments where ownership and autonomy are encouraged.
A quality ambassador who balances innovation with stability and compliance.
Eager to continuously learn, mentor others, and grow within a high-performing engineering culture. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kindred People AB
(org.nr 556594-1621)
Regeringsgatan 25 9TR (visa karta
)
111 53 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9824297