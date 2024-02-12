QA/QC Engineer Opportunity at Titan Konstruktion!
Are you passionate about implementing QA/QC processes and contributing to the advancement of battery production? This position is for individuals dedicated to ensuring construction projects meet the highest quality standards!
Introduction
Professionals Nord is collaborating with Titan to recruit a Quality Assurance/Quality Control Engineer. This is a direct employment opportunity with our client company. We manage the recruitment process for Titan, including selection, interviews, and client presentations.
Founded in 2016, Titan Construction has experienced substantial growth in executing small to large-scale construction projects in Northern Sweden. Their expertise and dedication have led to successful ventures in both private and public sectors. Titan is now preparing for a transformative project in Skellefteå, involving the construction of cutting-edge facilities for the Northvolt battery production site. Their expertise lies in providing contemporary and comprehensive solutions for a wide range of construction projects, all made possible by their most valuable asset-their dedicated and skilled employees. Now, we look forward to expanding the talent pool at Titan Construction.
About the role
For this role, we are seeking a QA/QC Engineer to join the dynamic team, taking responsibility for Quality Management aspects covering Civil, Structural, Architectural, and MEP. As a part of the Project Team, you will report to the Project Manager and the Quality Manager. The Titan Quality Department will support you during your introduction and further career development.
Examples of working tasks:
• Review subcontractors ' Quality Plans.
• Issue weekly Quality KPI reports.
• Collaborate, plan, and follow-up with Client 's QA/QC reps.
Benefits:
• Competitive salary and benefits.
• Professional development opportunities.
• Collaborative and inclusive work environment.
• Exciting projects with industry leaders.
We are looking for
A person with experience as a QA/QC Engineer or part of a construction project team. A relevant degree such as B.Sc./M.Sc. in Engineering or similar is required. Proficiency in both spoken and written English is necessary, as it is the company language. Knowledge of Swedish or French languages will be considered a plus, as well as having a driver 's license.
We believe that your personal qualities are crucial to how well you will thrive in the role. Together with the client, we have identified qualities that are essential for the mission. You have analytical and problem-solving skills, a strong attention to detail, and a structured approach. You also possess effective communication skills.
