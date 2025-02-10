QA Engineer
Tf Bank AB / Datajobb / Borås Visa alla datajobb i Borås
2025-02-10
, Bollebygd
, Svenljunga
, Ulricehamn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tf Bank AB i Borås
, Gotland
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
QA Engineer for the consumer loan segment
We are on the lookout for a driven and motivated QA engineer to strengthen our team that develops and maintains the bank's digital services in the consumer lending segment. In this role you will work with the application flow system supporting multiple European countries.
As a QA engineer with us, you'll be the guardian of quality, ensuring that our software meets business requirements and banking standards. You will be an integral part of our collaborative team, working hand-in-hand with developers, team leads, business analysts and delivery managers to drive innovation at every stage of the development life cycle.
We're looking for someone with a sharp eye for details and a passion for teamwork. Your mission? To keep our developers on their toes, uncovering defects they never even knew existed.
Key Responsibilities:
Close cooperation with business, product owner and developers to understand requirements
Plan test activities both for functional and non-functional requirements
Conduct various types of testing such as functional, regression, performance and security
Cooperate with developers on defects and improvements
Create and execute test cases to identify defects, ensuring that the final product is reliable, user-friendly, and meets the specified requirements.
Execute test cases both via exploratory testing as well as using automated testing tools to help identify and report defects
Support in user acceptance testing
Writing and maintaining test documentation
Log and track defects
Qualifications and Experience:
B.Sc. or Master's degree in Computer Science or other relevant field.
Minimum 3 years of experience as QA conducting various test methods like unit, integration, performance, etc.
Backend and Frontend testing.
Experience in testing frameworks and tools.
Proficient in English (B2 level).
Skills:
Rest API Testing with Postman or similar tool.
Test Automation with Selenium or similar tool.
Practical knowledge of .NET/C# and SQL is required.
Azure DevOps.
Practical knowledge and understanding of Agile methodologies.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Good communication skills.
Understanding of banking systems and related standards is a merit. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare TF Bank AB
(org.nr 556158-1041), https://group.tfbank.se/sv/ Arbetsplats
TF Bank Jobbnummer
9156451