QA Engineer
Dise International AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-08-28
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dise International AB i Lund
, Varberg
, Karlstad
eller i hela Sverige
At Dise, we offer market-leading software for Digital In-store experiences. Dise works with forward-thinking brands, such as Volvo, M&S, J.Lindeberg and Uniqlo. From our offices in Sweden and the UK we enable our partners and their customers to design and implement unique Digital In-store solutions. We call it Dise - Digital In-store experience.
We are now looking for a talented QA Engineerto join our dynamic team in Lund or Karlstad, someone that is as hungry for new challenges as us and that is ready to climb in the next role. As our new QA Engineer, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the impeccable quality of our cutting-edge products and services whilst driving continuous improvement within the development teams.
Key responsibilities
Design and execute testing methodologies, audits, inspections, and tests to evaluate product/service performance and identify areas for improvement.
Collaborate with development teams to identify process inefficiencies and implement improvements to enhance productivity and quality.
Investigate and resolve quality issues, determining root causes and implementing corrective and preventive actions.
Generate reports and present findings to management, highlighting areas of success, improvement, and potential risks.
Stay up-to-date with industry best practices, emerging technologies, and QA trends, and recommend innovative approaches to enhance QA practices within the organization.
About you
You possess knowledge of Linux,Windows and IoT systems
You have worked within QA teams and successfully delivered high-quality software products. We value your hands-on expertise!
You know software testing methodologies, tools, and processes and indulge in developing test plans, test cases, and test scripts.
You excel at problem-solving and have the ability to troubleshoot complex issues.
Detail-oriented and highly organized are not just buzz words for you, and you understand the need to manage multiple projects and priorities.
What's in it for you
Be part of a global, growth-oriented company that thrives on innovation and a dynamic work style, with short decision-making paths.
Embrace team-building activities and a vibrant, inclusive company culture that values work-life balance and internal learning opportunities and career progression
Boost your well-being with health initiatives and a wellness allowance, because we care about your vitality and balance.
Option to be part of our stock option program and share in the success of our company as we grow together.
We believe in people.Our company culture is our most important asset and is based on our core values - think like a customer, make it simple, dare to challenge and trust in diversity. They guide us in everything we do - from the decisions we make to how we interact with each other and our customers.
Next steps
Ready to take the next step in your career? If that's a yes, we're over the moon! Take the chance to explore what you can do - one thing is for sure: it will never be boring.
Any questions? Innar Järva, Development Manager, Innar.Jarva@dise.com
, line manager for this role, or Sandra Malmberg, sandra.malmberg@vertiseit.com
, Global Head of HR, are here to help. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dise International AB
(org.nr 556643-1150), https://dise.com Arbetsplats
Dise Kontakt
Innar Järva innar.jarva@dise.com +46735272160 Jobbnummer
8864609