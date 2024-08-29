QA Architect
2024-08-29
Who we are
Telenor is rapidly heading towards the digital future and we are looking for brilliant people to join our digital transformation journey in Sweden. Do you have an interest in technology and would like to challenge the telecom industry and want to create great customer experiences? Do you have a sense of humor and prefer seeking solutions rather than pointing out problems? Then, please keep on reading.
We are transforming
At Telenor we are accelerating our digital transformation. In the Consumer IT Tribe, we are building a modern and fast-paced software development organization with a mission to enable and accelerate Telenor Sweden's Consumer business. We have the accountability to provide fast-paced software development from business support systems up to the channel layer.
What you will do
Your role is to provide technical leadership and strategic direction for Quality Assurance in Consumer IT. You will drive the initiatives to reach the strategic ambition and work closely with the organization to meet the quality objectives of Consumer IT. You are expected to be able to affect change not only across the testing community, but to influence and inspire to uphold the highest standards of quality across all engineering disciplines. You will offer thoughtful guidance, feedback, and innovative suggestions to improve quality practices across Consumer IT. Additionally, you will:
* Mentor and empower the QA organization.
* Establish design principles for QA automation and non-functional testing.
* Design and architect modular and reusable automated testing solutions and test automation frameworks.
* Collaborate closely with the organization to uncover new automation opportunities and leverage AI to enhance efficiency throughout the software development lifecycle.
* Support the team that manages the test environments.
* Stay current with advancements in automation methodologies and tools.
* Research, evaluate and implement new test tools.
* Train and guide team members in best practices for testing and QA.
Who you are
You are a seasoned QA professional within software development, used to work in an agile context. You have a passion for quality and years of experience working with complex business-critical solutions. Your communication skills are excellent, both to developers as well as to top management, and you excel at translating complex technical concepts into clear, non-technical language. You are always striving for improvements and love to understand current challenges and how to mitigate them. You are self-motivated and do not need others to tell you what to do.
You have been instrumental in developing and implementing testing strategies within large-scale corporate environments, demonstrating strong leadership and stakeholder management skills. You are not afraid to challenge yourself and your colleagues to get the work done. With experience in scripting and development across multiple programming languages, you have experience of QA in the cloud and are familiar with regulatory compliance, data privacy, and cybersecurity best practices.
Your track record includes evaluating and adopting test automation frameworks, developing in-house automation tools, and using platforms like JIRA, Confluence, and TestFLO or similar tools. You also bring expertise in functional and non-functional testing, along with continuous integration practices using tools like Jenkins.
Our promise
A balanced workforce is key to our success. To secure that, we're committed to fostering a working environment where our employees are supported and empowered in all areas of their work. We promise you a company eager to learn and rapidly adapt to a digital world where you will be welcomed into a skilled team of professional and knowledgeable colleagues. In addition, you will get:
* A flexible way of work - We believe that flexibility and freedom to choose where and how to execute your work is a driver for performance, engagement and work life balance. We also believe in the power of better together and that the team spirit develops when we meet and interact in person, therefor our offices act as magnets for collaboration, creativity and company spirit
* A generous health and benefit package with for example wellness grant, health insurance, "give me a break"-days, occupational pension and much more.
* Development programs to deepen your knowledge and broaden the competence
Come join the team
If you would like to know more, please contact Cajsa Lundström, cajsa.lundstrom@telenor.se
Good to know
We recognize the power of diverse teams, and therefore we encourage everyone to apply for this position.
Application deadline: we evaluate candidates continuously so please apply today.
Location: Stockholm
