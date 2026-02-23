PVE-2 Tester
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-02-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Borås
, Vårgårda
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a PVE-2 Tester to support legally required in-vehicle testing within the automotive powertrain domain. The role focuses on final "conformity of production" verification, where diagnostics in production vehicles are validated by injecting malfunctions, logging results, and summarizing outcomes for authority reporting.
Job DescriptionPerform legally required in-vehicle testing using a break-out box and scan tool
Trigger and verify vehicle diagnostics by injecting malfunctions in production cars
Validate legal conformity and functional behavior of diagnostic systems
Log test results and compile summaries for external authority reporting
Follow and interpret legal testing documents and instructions
RequirementsBachelor's degree (or similar), preferably in Mechanical Engineering
Ability to work in a proactive and collaborative way
Thoroughness, reliability, and strong documentation skills
Professional English to understand and follow legal documents related to testing
Driver's license
Basic knowledge of combustion engines
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7279427-1857352". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9759055