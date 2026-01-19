Purchasing Controller
2026-01-19
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a Global Purchasing Controller to strengthen a Purchasing Control team in a large, multinational organization with a supply chain-driven environment. In this role, you will provide controlling expertise that enables accurate reporting, clear insights, and decision support aligned with corporate standards and defined KPIs.
You will work cross-functionally with stakeholders across purchasing, finance, operations and IT, and help ensure that purchasing data, forecasts and follow-ups are structured, consistent and actionable.
Job DescriptionAct as controller for the purchasing function, ensuring that KPI definitions and reporting principles are implemented and understood
Facilitate reporting, consolidation and analysis of actuals and forecasts in line with established controlling methodology
Drive harmonization and continuous improvement of controlling activities, reporting and forecasting
Prepare and consolidate budget, headcount reporting and financial alignment for the function
Support divisions with reporting and purchasing data management according to global processes
Ensure correct reporting structures across categories, product areas, programs and indirect purchasing
Support strategic initiatives and governance through analysis, reports and development
Facilitate strategic meetings and forums with relevant stakeholders
Drive standardization of formats, communication and channels in collaboration with the Business Office
Monitor purchasing systems and support master data processes (e.g., supplier creation, price maintenance, category structures)
Define, monitor and report ESG-related measurables for the function in collaboration with Process & Procedures
Develop forecasting processes and scenario work to identify risks and opportunities (commercial and/or supply capacity)
Perform supply base controlling, master data management, and supply risk and capacity analysis
Represent the function and align with stakeholders within areas such as SIOP, Operations, Finance, Purchasing, and IT
RequirementsBachelor's or Master's degree in engineering or business administration
3-5 years of relevant experience from a large multinational organization, preferably within supply chain and controlling
Experience working with ERP systems (preferably SAP)
Advanced skills in Excel and PowerPoint
Experience with BI/reporting tools (e.g., Power BI)
Strong analytical skills and ability to create clear insights through reporting and visualization
Fluent English, verbal and written
Nice to haveExperience from the automotive and/or tech industry
Application
