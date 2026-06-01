Purchaser
Aktiebolaget Tetra Pak / Civilingenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Lund
2026-06-01
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aktiebolaget Tetra Pak i Lund
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good – protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of – for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Do you have a passion for purchasing and would like to embark on a role in an operational and global setting?
We're seeking a dynamic and detail-oriented Purchaser to join our team and play a pivotal role in our supply chain operations. You will belong to the Planning and Logistics organisation within our Production Center Lund.
Processing Solutions and Equipment (PSE) leads a sustainable supply chain, by sourcing, producing, and delivering competitive and industry-leading processing solutions and equipment to the food & beverage industry. We aspire to achieve leadership in operational excellence with a world-class and long-term mindset, providing a cost-effective supply chain and enabling seamless implementation at customer sites.
This is a temporary position in Lund, Sweden with end date in May 2027.
What you will do
In the role as Purchaser you will execute and oversees procurement operations, ensuring timely orders, managing supplier relationships, and driving process automation. The role involves resolving issues such as blocked invoices and delivery delays to streamline operations and support organizational goals.
Your responsibilities will be:
Place daily purchase orders and register order confirmations, ensuring seamless procurement processes.
Monitor daily delivery schedules and address any delays or missing order confirmations promptly to
maintain efficient supply chain operations.
Manage daily blocked invoices resolving issues swiftly to facilitate timely payments and supplier relations.
Collaborating internally with Purchasers, supporting the team in workload sharing and improvement activities
Act as a coordinator for claims related to suppliers, collaborating closely with Supplier Quality for effective resolution.
Take ownership of KPIs, conducting monthly follow-ups and implementing corrective actions in collaboration with Supplier Management.
Maintain master data and contingency stock levels to support uninterrupted production processes.
Participate actively in meetings with stakeholders, fostering collaborative relationships and addressing any issues proactively.
We believe you have
We believe that you are a self-driven person who enjoy taking responsibility. You possess strong communication and interpersonal skills, which makes you successful in collaborating effectively with internal stakeholders and external suppliers. Furthermore, you demonstrate problem-solving abilities and a proactive approach to issue resolution.
Additionally, we think you have:
Proven experience in procurement or purchasing roles, preferably in a manufacturing or industrial setting
Proficiency in procurement software system SAP
Fluency in English and Swedish
Strong analytical skills and attention to detail
Available to work onsite in Lund 5 days a week
Bachelor's degree in supply chain management, business administration, or related field is an advantage
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on June 15th 2026.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager Melany Dieterle at +46 46 36 3533
Questions about your application contact recruiter Hanna Edström at +46 46 36 5880
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aktiebolaget Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings gatan (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
9940461