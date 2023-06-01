Purchase Manager
2023-06-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
(he) is responsible for managing the entire tender documentation process during tender preparation phase in the company and informing supervisor in line with this purpose.
• To review all documents coming from the Client such as administrative and technical specification, drawings and report. To identify major points to be considered during the preparing and submitting of the tender documents.
• To prepare list of items to be submitted with the tender by identifying Administrative and Technical documents requested by the Client together with the tender, to share them immediately with his/her Manager and team to assist for preparing the tender.
• To personally take charge with the preparation of the administrative documents/forms to be submitted to the client with the tender, to ask for help and information by contacting with the tender team, to track to ensure timely and correct arrival of the assistance/information requested, to ensure listed document/forms to be submitted in a fashion as requested by the Client. Moreover, to ensure preparation of the relevant documents/ forms by contacting Så ansöker du
