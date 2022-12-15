Propeller Blade Designer
At Kongsberg, we believe that we can achieve world class solutions through dedicated people and continuous improvement of or our technology. We have a commitment in Sustainable Development Goals and for us, the oceans and marine resources are important. We therefore strive to develop products with reduced emission and damage to life below water. We believe in a workplace characterized by diversity and together we can create a work environment that brings the best out of everyone. We are very positive that you want to contribute to our development, and that you want to develop within Kongsberg.
Are you looking for an exciting position in the marine business where you can use your interest in complex product design, CFD and programming? Kongsberg Maritime in Kristinehamn, Sweden, can now offer you an interesting position as Propeller blade designer to join the Propulsion Hydrodynamics team at our Hydrodynamic Research Centre. This is a unique opportunity to work in an environment where there are no given answers and solutions and where your creativity and problem solving ability are put to test. Our collaboration with the research community ensures that we are at the forefront of the technical development.
As Propeller blade designer you will be working in close collaboration with our customers and focus on transforming their requirements into efficient solutions. To develop and adapt the design of the propeller and rudder based on our customer's needs, you are analysing product performance by using a combination of both CFD and model testing. We have our own unique testing facility where we perform model-scale testing in cavitation tunnels. This gives us the opportunity to deliver custom made products based on our customers' expectations for the specific vessel.
What we can offer
We offer an inspiring and safe work environment and the possibility to work with sustainable and exciting solutions for the future. A position with a wide range of challenging work tasks, opportunities to make a real difference and develop on a technical and personal level. You will have the opportunity to work with unique products at a world leading supplier of maritime solutions. You will work in an international environment and in multidisciplinary team collaboration where some travelling can be part of your work. We can offer flexible working hours and the option to work partly remote based on your work tasks.
Qualifications and experience
We believe that you have a genuine interest in boats, ships and the marine environment. You hold a masters' degree in mathematics, engineering physics, Naval Architecture or equivalent. Due to the nature of an international customer and supplier base, high level of English, both written and speaking, is important. Communication skills in other languages is considered an advantage.
We appreciate your ability to act on own initiative and make things happen in a methodical and systematic approach. You should be able to analyze complex issues and deep dive into technical problem solving without losing focus on delivery. Teamwork is key to succeed in position, we therefore highly appreciate your ability to co-operate well with others, share knowledge, experience, information and support others in the pursuit of team goals.
Due to the content of the work, this position requires a security clearance by the Swedish Security Service.
Kongsberg Maritime, a subsidiary of KONGSBERG, is a global marine technology company, providing innovative and reliable technology solutions for all marine industry sectors including: merchant, offshore, subsea and naval. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, the company has manufacturing, sales and service facilities in 34 countries. Kongsberg Maritime is part of KONGSBERG, an international, knowledge-based group delivering high-technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence and aerospace.
Kongsberg Maritime in Kristinehamn consists of 280 engaged people working with sales, research, development, design, service and assembly of market leading solutions for different types of vessels. Our Hydrodynamic Research Centre provides world leading CFD and Testing capabilities in support for our Product centres and customers.
Our Propulsion and Engines business covers the strategic, operational, engineering activities for propulsion products, engines and waterjets. Today our product range is one of the broadest in the world and our accountability as a team include all aspects of the product range including market requirements, product strategies & development, product costs and profitability throughout the life cycle.
